GymNation Launches the World’s Highest Gym Class in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GymNation , the region’s fastest-growing and most disruptive fitness brand, has sent social media into a frenzy after unveiling the World’s Highest Gym Class.

Renowned for pushing boundaries through innovative programming, GymNation’s latest concept class quite literally elevates the workout experience, hosting a full fitness session inside a hot air balloon floating 2,200ft above Riyadh’s iconic skyline.

Since the announcement, online interest has surged, with thousands of fitness enthusiasts reacting to the one-of-a-kind experience.

The class was developed in partnership with GymNation’s award-winning fitness team and leading sports scientist Aderito Manuel, following research conducted across the GCC revealing that 67% of exercisers are increasingly seeking memorable fitness experiences over traditional workouts.

Altitude training has long been used by elite athletes and professional sports teams, and this principle formed the scientific foundation of the World’s Highest Gym Class, according to Manuel.

Aderito Manuel commented:

“The concept for the World’s Highest Gym Class is rooted in science. Training at altitude can increase red blood cell volume by 3–10% and hemoglobin levels by 5–10%, due to reduced oxygen availability at higher elevations.

This increase supports recovery by delivering more oxygen to working muscles. Altitude training is widely used by runners, cyclists, and HYROX athletes looking to enhance aerobic capacity.”

According to the brand, participants can also expect to burn 5–15% more calories when training at altitude.

After a dynamic warm-up and stretching session on the ground, participants ascend to approximately 2,200ft for a 30-minute full-body strength and conditioning workout in the air.

The class features tailored bodyweight and weighted movements, including:

Cloud Crushers (Squats)



(Squats) Altitude Lunges (Lunges)



(Lunges) Overhead Ascent (Overhead Press)



(Overhead Press) Wing Spans (Lateral Raises)



(Lateral Raises) Bicep Take-Offs (Bicep Curls)





Throughout the session, participants are treated to panoramic aerial views of Riyadh’s most recognisable landmarks, including Kingdom Tower, Majdoul Tower, and Al Faisaliah Tower.

For Rory McEntee, Chief Marketing Officer at GymNation, the World’s Highest Gym Class exemplifies the brand’s commitment to redefining the fitness experience.

McEntee commented:

“As the research shows, exercisers are demanding more from their fitness providers — and since opening our first gym in KSA, GymNation has consistently delivered. From state-of-the-art equipment and contemporary interiors to expansive free-weights zones and dedicated studio spaces, we continue to raise the bar.

Our expansion across the Kingdom is moving at pace, and this new class takes things to new heights, delivering a first-of-its-kind experience in a region rapidly becoming a global benchmark for record-setting achievements.

I mean, where else can you curl with views of the Kingdom Tower or squat while gazing at the Majdoul Tower?”

Saudi Arabia has become synonymous with landmark achievements in recent years. The Kingdom is also set to host the world’s tallest building — the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, which is expected to become the first kilometre-high structure upon completion in 2028.

The World’s Highest Gym Classes will take place every Saturday throughout January, with limited spaces available due to the exclusive nature of the experience. The class has been developed in collaboration with leading health and safety experts to ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

