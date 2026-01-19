Copperhead Announces Proposed Change of Business and Working Capital Loan

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) (OTCPK: CUHRF) (FSE: X45) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and the Company’s shareholders, the Company intends to focus on subsea critical mineral exploration and development (the “Change of Business”), as described more particularly in the Company’s CSE Form 2A Listing Statement dated as of the date hereof (the “Listing Statement”). In connection with the Change of Business and subject to approval by the CSE and the Company’s shareholders, the Company intends to change its name to “Deep Sea Minerals Corp.” (the “Name Change”).

The subsea mineral exploration and development industry is a novel and evolving industry. The Company’s proposed seabed critical mineral business is in the license acquisition, exploration and evaluation stage, which involves, among other things, identifying prospective geological settings, conducting desktop geological and geophysical analysis, reviewing historical oceanographic and mineral data, selecting target areas, engaging with relevant authorities to secure exploration or contract rights, and planning potential reconnaissance surveys and other non-intrusive data-gathering activities to validate the presence and characteristics of seabed mineralization.

To date, the Company has undertaken a structured internal desktop assessment to identify priority jurisdictions for potential deep-sea mineral exploration and development, and has commenced early-stage engagement with select host governments in the Pacific Ocean region as part of this process.

“We are refocusing our business on the subsea critical minerals sector in support of U.S. national security, energy transition, and supply-chain independence priorities. Increased terrestrial mining limitations, coupled with significant critical minerals demand growth, make this an ideal point to enter this sector,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Copperhead.

The Company will obtain written consents from a majority of its shareholders in respect of the Change of Business and Name Change. Following the Change of Business and Name Change, the common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) will be listed for trading on the CSE under the symbol “SEAS”. For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with an arm’s length lender (the “Lender”). Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, the Company obtained an unsecured loan of $50,000 (the “Loan”) from the Lender, which bears no interest until April 16, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”). The Company may repay the Loan on or before the Maturity Date but, if any portion of the Loan remains outstanding following the Maturity Date, the outstanding principal amount of the Loan will bear simple interest calculated on the basis of a 365 or 366 day year (as the case may be) for the actual number of days elapsed at a rate of five percent (5%) per annum, accrued monthly starting from the Maturity Date until the Loan is repaid in full to the Lender.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is currently a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Subject to CSE and shareholder approval of the Change of Business and the Name Change, and raising at least $1,000,000 within 90 days of the date hereof, the Company intends to dispose of its interest in the option to acquire the Twilite Gold Project and pursue its proposed subsea mineral exploration and development business. For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Copperhead, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Copperhead Resources Inc.

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Change of Business and Name Change, receipt of CSE and shareholder approvals, future financings, and the disposition of the Company’s interest in the option to acquire the Twilite Gold Project, repayment of the Loan, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events, including those set forth in the Listing Statement. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.