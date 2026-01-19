ROCKET DOCTOR AI INC. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE ON LISTED ISSUER FINANCING EXEMPTION (LIFE) NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocker Doctor AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Rocket Doctor AI”) (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) is pleased to announce that due to high demand it has further upsized the non-brokered private placement of units (the “Units”) of the Company announced on January 9, 2025 and January 16, 2026 to a maximum of $5.2 million in gross proceeds, with each Unit being issued at $0.70 per Unit (the “Offering”). All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

The Company has filed an amended and restated offering document to reflect the Offering upsize. Such amended and restated offering document is accessible under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.rocketdoctor.ai. Prospective investors should read this amended and restated offering document before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high- quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:

www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward- looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.