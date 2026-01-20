Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: The Company Plans to Showcase its EAI Robotics Products and Showcase FF’s Innovative FX Par Model at the Upcoming NADA Show

On February 4—in Las Vegas, at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show — FF will hold a final launch of its first EAI robotics products and begin sales.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.





“Welcome to my weekly report issue number 38, let me share some important updates about our FF Embodied AI Robotics Product Final Launch—FF/FX Par Partner Recruitment Conference on February 4.

At 11:00am PST, on February 4, during the NADA Show in Las Vegas, which is the largest annual auto dealer event in the United States, we will hold our event at Booth 6030N in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. This will be a historic moment for Faraday Future. We will become the first company among the four next-generation U.S. EV companies to ever participate in the NADA Show. At the same time, we will also be the first auto company globally to introduce EAI, or embodied AI, robotics products directly to the automotive dealer community.

Some may ask why we are bringing FF’s innovative FX Par model to a traditional dealer event like NADA, and why we are holding a partner recruitment event there. Feels like a direct challenge, doesn’t it? Exactly the opposite. The FF/FX User Ecosystem Co-Creation system, including FX Par, is not only a major upgrade to the traditional dealer model, and not only a significant evolution beyond the direct sales approach adopted by many next-gen EV players. More importantly, it brings new energy to NADA and offers a highly innovative solution for vehicle sales and long-term user ecosystem building.

The traditional dealer model is largely a one-time transaction. Dealers have very limited ability to generate value through ongoing user engagement after the sale, and in the era of AI vehicles, this model clearly needs to be upgraded. Direct sales models do have many advantages, but they also come with very heavy assets, high costs, slow expansion, and the challenge of operating alone. The FX Par could avoid the weaknesses of both models while combining their strengths. Most importantly, it represents a major upgrade and a real innovation breakthrough.

Among them, the FF/FX User Ecosystem Co-Creation system will bring about two major upgrades to the traditional dealer model:

1. Business model upgrade: It upgrades the traditional dealer model, which mainly relies on vehicle sales for one-time profits, into a sustainable model that generates continuous value through vehicle sales + user operations + vehicle ecosystem operations. Under the FX Par model, partners can achieve higher profits, while requiring lower investment and bearing lower risk compared with traditional dealers.

2. Capital model upgrade: By bringing Par partners into the OEM’s co-creation ecosystem, this model, for the first time in history, allows dealers to move beyond being merely a sales channel for the OEM. Instead, they could become actual stockholders of the OEM, directly participating in and sharing the OEM’s long-term capital value.

For FF, the success of this model will also provide strong support for maximizing value for our stockholders.

Some may ask, why do we choose to release the robotics at the NADA conference? The most important reason is that auto dealers will also become one of the most important sales channels for EAI robotics products, and the target audience of auto dealers is also one of the core target user groups of EAI. AI robotics and EAI devices can not only empower dealer showrooms, significantly improving user experience, interaction efficiency and conversion rate, but also become a potentially huge incremental business for auto dealers.

Beijing time, February 5th, we hope to witness the momentous occasion of EAI EV and EAI Robotics dual-engine drive, ushering in a new growth curve for FF, together with all our friends both on-site and online.

Now, more updates on the progress we made on the EAI flywheel—FFAI.

Looking at S4, Product Execution & Delivery:

Following the first vehicle off the pre-production line of FX Super One in the United States, the production manufacturing team has been optimizing the process at the Hanford factory, preparing for the subsequent production delivery and ramp-up.

Turning to S6 Middle East:

FF will attend the UMEX 2026 aviation show in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22 with the FF 91 and FX Super One, as well as EAI robotics solutions. By participating in this, the most prestigious exhibition in the Middle East, FF hopes to showcase its leading layout and innovative achievements in the two major fields of EAI to global partners and users.

Now, let’s look at the Crypto flywheel, the progress AIxC made this week:

AIxC’s core ecosystem platform AIxC Hub launched globally and kicked off its first season, S1 Arena. Since the platform went live on January 7, AIxC reported that the AIxC Hub had attracted more than several hundred thousand registered wallet addresses, becoming one of the most watched new platforms in the Web3 ecosystem. The dual flywheels and dual engines are working at full speed— it’s pressure, but also our motivation to deliver this year. Thank you all. See you next week!”

