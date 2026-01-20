URBANICA introduces sustainably made round bistro table with 10-year warranty

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today introduced its Bistro Table, a round bistro table designed for modern spaces where one surface often has to do it all, from everyday dining to quick laptop sessions and small group conversations. The product is labeled Sustainably Made and BIFMA certified on URBANICA’s product page, and it is backed by a 10-year warranty.
URBANICA’s Bistro Table is built around a simple idea: round tables make compact rooms feel easier to move through, easier to gather around, and easier to style. With a 36-inch round top and two height options, the table is positioned as a fit for apartment dining areas, kitchen nooks, office break rooms, and informal meeting areas where a lighter footprint matters.
Product options and configurations
URBANICA offers the Bistro Table in multiple finish combinations, allowing customers to match the table to the room and intended use:
- Top finishes: Light Oak, Walnut, White
- Frame colors: White or Black
- Size options: 30"H x 36"D (dining height) and 42"H x 36"D (counter height)
Pricing shown on the product page ranges from $639 to $699, depending on configuration.
Built for everyday use, backed for the long term
URBANICA lists the Bistro Table with a 10-year warranty and highlights “Easy assembly” and “Timeless design” alongside the sustainability and certification badges.
For customers and facilities teams, the two height choices are meant to support common real-world scenarios:
- 30-inch height: Everyday dining, seated collaboration, compact work and dining setups
- 42-inch height: Quick huddles, cafe style seating, higher perching and standing friendly spaces
Shipping and availability
The Bistro Table is available now on URBANICA’s website. The product page states the item ships free via Standard Ground FedEx or UPS (depending on delivery location) with an estimated delivery time of 3 to 5 business days, and it also displays availability messaging that it ships in 1 to 3 business days.
About URBANICA Furniture
URBANICA Furniture offers ergonomic office and home furniture and workspace essentials designed for modern living and everyday durability.
