EZVIZ 9c Dual Series earns 2025 BIG Innovation Award, redefining flexible outdoor protection with dual-lens performance and user-fit choice

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EZVIZ 9c Dual Series has been named a prestigious winner in the 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. As EZVIZ’s best-loved outdoor camera series, the 9c Dual Series earned the honor for its inclusive approach to innovation, delivering flexible product options from varying resolution preferences to network connectivity configurations tailored to different living environments. The award underscores EZVIZ’s commitment to building outdoor security that is not one-size-fits-all, but designed to be adaptable, approachable, and ready for real-world living.





Run by the Business Intelligence Group, the BIG Innovation Awards have become a trusted proof point for innovations that demonstrate value beyond concept. Entries are evaluated against practical benchmarks—including creativity, impact, and measurable results—by a judging pool of experienced business leaders and executives. For EZVIZ, this honor affirms a user-first principle behind the 9c Dual Series: the most meaningful innovation is the kind that fits real people, real homes, and real daily needs.

“In outdoor security, users often face the same frustrations: products that force trade-offs they don’t want to make,” said Sales Director of APAC at EZVIZ. “With the 9c Dual Series, we focused on removing those compromises. We designed a lineup that’s more inclusive by offering flexible choices, so different households can select what fits their needs. The outcome is real peace of mind—fewer doubts, less friction, and more confidence that protection will be there when it matters.”

Built around a dual-lens concept, the EZVIZ 9c Dual Series is designed to help users see more without adding complexity. One lens anchors a wide, continuous view, while the other zeroes in when something demands attention, so users can keep context and detail in the same moment. The two lenses can work in concert to follow activity smoothly, and one-tap controls make it effortless to shift perspectives the instant you need a closer look. To make this experience accessible to more households, the series is offered in multiple resolution options, giving users the freedom to choose the level of image detail that best matches their home, their expectations, and their everyday viewing habits.

Just as importantly, the 9c Dual Series is built for the reality that “reliable security” starts with reliable connection. Select models feature dual connectivity with 4G and Wi-Fi, designed to automatically switch when network conditions change, helping keep monitoring consistent even in homes with unstable Wi-Fi, challenging outdoor coverage, or bandwidth fluctuations. On top of that dependable foundation, the series elevates everyday protection with AI-powered detection and smarter alerts, focusing attention on meaningful activity and reducing unnecessary interruptions. The result is a security experience that feels more dependable and more responsive, keeping users informed when it matters most, with fewer gaps and less guesswork.

