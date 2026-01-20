2026 New Year Initiative Links Trading Activity to Dynamic Reward Probability Tiers

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) has announced the launch of its 2026 New Year Deposit Lucky Draw, a tactical campaign running from 12 January to 13 February 2026. Open to eligible clients in Vietnam, this initiative marks a shift from static incentive models to a dynamic, volume-driven framework. By linking ticket tiers directly to valid trading volume (closed lots), the system allows participants to influence their reward probability through market activity, backed by a fully digital tracking interface.

"Traders need to know exactly where they stand," said Samuel Hertz, Head of APAC at EBC Financial Group. "We replaced the traditional 'black box' lucky draw with a fully auditable system. By integrating the draw history and prize tracking directly into the client portal, we ensure that every volume tier achieved, and every reward claimed is visible and verifiable in real-time."

Volume-Based Tier Progression

The campaign structure separates entry eligibility from reward potential. Participants obtain entry tickets based on cumulative valid net deposits, with one ticket issued for every USD200 of cumulative valid net deposit, capped at 20 tickets per user. However, the defining feature of this campaign is the 'upgrade' mechanic.

As clients execute trades, their existing tickets automatically move through five distinct status tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Progression is determined by aggregate closed lot volume. Hertz adds, "Sophisticated traders view their volume as an asset, and they expect their broker to recognise that. We moved to a tiered system because it aligns better with the pace of the markets, ensuring that higher activity is matched with improved reward opportunities."

Regional Localisation of Rewards

The prize pool has been curated to reflect the specific consumer preferences. While the top-tier rewards include global consumer technology such as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPad 11”, the supporting tiers feature localised digital benefits including vouchers from UrBox.

Hertz concludes, "We invite all eligible clients to experience this new level of transparency. As we step into 2026, we are committed to rewarding your loyalty and volume with a system that is as dynamic as the markets you trade."

Campaign Timeline and Fulfilment

The campaign concludes on 13 February 2026. All prize claims must be submitted within the campaign window, as failure to do so results in forfeiture. Following the submission of a claim, a verification process is conducted, typically taking between one to five business days. Once approved, dispatch of physical and digital rewards is scheduled to occur within 30 business days. Participants are advised to monitor the 'Prize Records' module for tracking updates regarding their claims.



To join the campaign, please visit: https://ebcvietnam.com/lucky-draw2026/vi?bid=612428

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities ("EBC"). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC); EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

