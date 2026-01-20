Birchtree Investments Retains Spark Newswire for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, announces an agreement with Spark Newswire Inc. (“Spark Newswire”) to provide certain financial publishing and digital marketing services, reporting to the Company's CEO. The investor relations initiatives are aimed at increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company. The agreement is solely focused on increasing awareness of the Company among American investors. The services commence on January 19, 2026 and are continuing for two months. The Company will pay Spark Newswire CAD$250,000 for its services. The Company will not issue any securities to Spark Newswire in consideration of the services. The Company and Spark Newswire deal at arm's length and do not have any prior relationship.

Spark Newswire is located at 800-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1 and can be reached at 604-999-7361 or by email at steve@sparknewswire.com.

About Birchtree

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Vitali Savitski

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtree Investments Ltd.

Tel: (416) 300-0625

Email: birchtreeinvestmentsltd@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in ‎Canadian ‎dollars.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: statements with respect to the results, if any, of the services provided by Spark Newswire.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, and all ‎conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement referred to herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.