Jatagan Security Achieves 99.94% Crime Prevention Success Rate in 2025, Setting New Industry Benchmark

Sacramento, CA , Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jatagan Security, a pioneer in outdoor video security services with over 20 years of industry leadership, today announced its 2025 crime prevention success rate of 99.94% (6 misses out of 10,000 incidents), reaffirming its position as the benchmark for outdoor security performance across Northern California and beyond.

This exceptional success rate reflects Jatagan Security's commitment to protecting client sites through cutting-edge technology, 24/7 monitoring, and a comprehensive suite of surveillance solutions that combine deterrence with real-time response capabilities.



Jatagan Security



"Our 99.94% success rate isn't just a number—it's a testament to our mission of protecting our clients' sites like our own," said Dr. Thomas Wong, President of Jatagan Security. "This achievement demonstrates the effectiveness of our patented technologies, dedicated monitoring team, and customer-focused approach that has defined our company for more than two decades."

Flagship Solutions Driving Results

At the heart of Jatagan Security's success are its innovative surveillance systems, particularly the Mobile Guard™ and Pole Guard™ units, which have become trusted solutions across diverse industries, including construction, industrial facilities, energy infrastructure, and commercial properties.

Mobile Guard, Jatagan Security's patented mobile surveillance trailer system, provides a robust security presence that combines quick deployment with powerful deterrence. The system features bright warning lights, verbal warnings, loud sirens, and the proprietary JS-Extended Power System™, which ensures continuous operation for days during power outages. This capability sets Jatagan Security apart from standard surveillance systems.

Pole Guard offers versatile, customizable security camera tower solutions ideal for sites with space constraints or varied terrain. Despite its compact footprint compared to Mobile Guard™, Pole Guard™ delivers the same powerful deterrence capabilities and can be configured for different heights and specific site requirements, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Both systems feature Solar options for remote locations, allowing for eco-friendly, off-grid operation equipped with backup generators or battery swap systems.

Nationwide Monitoring Excellence

Supporting Jatagan Security's surveillance units is a best-in-class UL-listed monitoring center that provides round-the-clock vigilance through in-house monitoring agents. Jatagan Security uses a layered approach, integrating advanced AI video analytics, active deterrence (flashing lights, sirens, air horns, and verbal warnings), and the patented Redundant Live Monitoring System™ (with 2 agents per camera), to enable proactive threat identification and rapid response coordination with local law enforcement when necessary.

Clients benefit from secure access to live video footage and recorded content via phone or computer, with incident reporting that ensures full documentation of security events.

Patented Innovation and Advanced Technology

Jatagan Security's market leadership is reinforced by an extensive portfolio of patented technologies that address real-world security challenges. The company's innovations include the JS-Extended Power System™ for extended backup power, Adaptive Solar Power System™ for reliable performance in shaded locations, and wireless networking capabilities that allow multiple units to create optimized, cost-saving surveillance networks.

Proven Track Record Across Industries

Jatagan Security serves a wide range of industries, including construction sites, energy and utility infrastructures, high-rise construction, industrial facilities, logistics centers, vacant properties, and remote mining sites. Client testimonials consistently highlight the company's effectiveness, responsiveness, and superior performance compared to traditional security guard services. For more information, visit https://www.jatagan.com/ or call (800) 896-9150.

About Jatagan Security

Since 2004, Jatagan Security has led the outdoor video security industry with the highest crime prevention success rate, backed by innovative patented technologies and comprehensive monitoring services. Operating primarily across Northern California's Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Area, with nationwide monitoring capabilities, the company provides customized security solutions that combine advanced AI surveillance technology with dedicated human expertise.

