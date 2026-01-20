WISeKey, WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ To Host “Trust and Convergence 2026: The Year of Quantum Security” Discussions During Flagship Davos Gathering

Geneva, Switzerland, January 20, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, together with its subsidiaries, WISeSat.Space (“WISeSat”) and SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), (“SEALSQ”), announces that its flagship Davos 2026 event which will be held on January 21, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technologists and thinkers around a single, unifying challenge: how to preserve trust, security and human values in an era where technologies converge and quantum computing reshapes the foundations of digital security.

Designated as “Trust and Convergence 2026: The Year of Quantum Security,” this high-level gathering explores the profound transformation underway as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, space infrastructure, digital identity and autonomous systems converge into a single, interdependent global ecosystem. In this environment, trust is no longer implicit; it must be engineered, verified and protected by design.

This gathering is fully aligned with the Key Aspects of the WEF 2026 Annual Meeting, embracing the overarching theme “A Spirit of Dialogue.” Its objective is to foster productive collaboration and collective progress at a time of profound geopolitical, technological and societal shifts. By promoting open, cross-sector dialogue, the event advances the five core focus areas for 2026: investing in people; deploying innovation responsibly; building prosperity within planetary boundaries; cooperating in a contested world; and unlocking new growth.

The event is convened and chaired by Carlos Creus Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey, and a globally recognized leader in digital trust, cybersecurity and post-quantum technologies. Mr. Moreira will open the dialogue by framing the strategic urgency of quantum security in the Age of Convergence.

The thought-leadership dialogue and book presentation session is led by David Fergusson, Author, Futurist and Co-Author of The Age of Convergence, who will frame the intellectual synthesis of technology, geopolitics and human values emerging from the discussions.

Davos 2026 features an exceptional group of speakers representing technology, policy, space, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and ethics, including:

David Shrier, Professor of Practice at Imperial College London, recognized globally for his work on technology-driven innovation, digital transformation and future economic systems.

Nicolas Ramseier, Engineering and Technology Entrepreneur, President and Co-Founder of the Geneva Center for Neutrality, contributing perspectives at the intersection of technology, governance and geopolitical dialogue.

Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner at IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, with extensive experience in enterprise and national cybersecurity strategy.

Andreas Moreira, Chief Innovation Officer at WISeKey, leading innovation across digital identity, cybersecurity and trusted technologies.

Cristina Dolan, MIT alumna, engineer and entrepreneur specializing in cybersecurity, blockchain and digital transformation.

Philippe Monnier, President of the Swiss International Society, fostering global collaboration and dialogue across innovation ecosystems.

Andrew McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer at SandboxAQ, advancing quantum-enabled AI systems and secure technologies.

Eric Adolphe, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Edge-AI, focusing on advanced AI-driven and quantum-resilient security solutions.

Sol Rashidi, World’s First Chief AI Officer, recognized for her work on human-centered AI and responsible adoption of intelligent systems.

Jonathan Llamas, Vice President of Decentralized Strategy, contributing expertise on blockchain, decentralized governance and digital ecosystems.

Carlos Moreno, Vice President, Corporate Alliances and Partnerships at WISeKey, driving global strategic partnerships.

Mark Minevich, President and Founding Partner of Going Global Ventures, global advisor on AI strategy and innovation leadership.

Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare, responsible for securing critical global internet infrastructure.

Murat Seitnepesov, Chairman of the Caspian Week Forum and Chairman of the Board of Integral Group, promoting international cooperation and economic dialogue.

Carlos Ballester Lafuente, Chief of Staff and Group AI Officer at SEALSQ, overseeing AI strategy across secure semiconductor and quantum-ready technologies.

Luc Piguet, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ClearSpace SA, leading innovation in space sustainability and orbital infrastructure.

Emile de Rijk, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SWISSto12, advancing next-generation satellite and space communication technologies.





Discussions will address how quantum computing disrupts existing trust models across governments, finance, defense, healthcare and critical infrastructure; why digital identity, authentication and governance must evolve in a post-quantum world; how global interoperability can coexist with digital sovereignty; and why coordinated public–private leadership is essential to navigating this transition.

A strong focus will be placed on the real-world deployment of post-quantum cryptography, secure semiconductors and hardware roots of trust, as well as protection against “harvest-now, decrypt-later” threats. Space infrastructure will be examined as a critical layer of global trust, enabling resilient, sovereign and quantum-ready digital systems. Equally central is the human dimension of convergence, ensuring that AI and autonomous systems remain transparent, accountable and aligned with human dignity.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

