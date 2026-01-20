Renault Group 2025 FY sales results: Renault Group and its brands achieve a third consecutive year of growth, driven by international sales and electrification

PRESS RELEASE

January 20, 2026

RENAULT GROUP AND ITS BRANDS ACHIEVE A THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF GROWTH, DRIVEN BY INTERNATIONAL SALES AND ELECTRIFICATION

In 2025, Renault Group sold 2,336,807 vehicles worldwide (+3.2% in a market up 1.6%), with all its three complementary brands growing higher than the market. Renault: 1,628,030 vehicles (+3.2% vs. 2024) Dacia: 697,408 vehicles (+3.1% vs. 2024) Alpine: exceeded 10,000 registrations for the first time (10,970 vehicles), more than doubling vs. last year (+139.2%)

In Europe 1 , with 1,607,848 vehicles sold , Renault Group is on the podium of car manufacturers, thanks to a strong passenger car (PC) performance, especially in the C segment. Renault Group's PC sales grew by 5.9%, more than twice the market growth rate (+2.3%). The Group became the first automotive group in France. Renault Group’s light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales are showing signs of progressive recovery in 2025: H2 at -10.6% vs. H1 at -29.6%.

, Renault Group is on the thanks to a strong passenger car (PC) performance, especially in the C segment. Internationally 2 , Renault brand saw its sales increase by 11.7% thanks to significant growth in its core markets: Latin America (+11.3%), South Korea (+55.9%), Morocco (+44.8%).

The Group maintains its disciplined value-oriented commercial policy : In the retail customers market in its five main European countries 3 , Renault Group’s retail sales represent nearly 60% of its PC sales (+16.9 points vs. the market average) with 3 models 4 in the top 5 of this category. Sales in the C segment and above in Europe represent 31.1% of the Group PC sales (+1.0 point) A rigorous approach to residual values , 5 to 12 points higher than European competitors 5 .

: Renault Group is continuing its PC electrification offensive in Europe , with c. 400,000 hybrid vehicles 6 sold (+35.1%) and c. 194,000 electric vehicles sold (+76.7%). Renault leads the path in EV thanks to its news models to reach 20.2% EV mix, while maintaining a strong focus on HEV sales (+17.0%) Dacia registered more than 113,000 HEV vehicles sold over the year, representing a 121.7% growth compared to 2024.

In 2026, the Group is pursuing its product offensive: To renew and enlarge its internal combustion and electric offer in Europe , with, among others: New Renault Clio, Renault Twingo E-Tech electric, a new A-segment electric Dacia, a new C-segment ICE & hybrid Dacia, and Alpine A390. And accelerate its international growth , notably with Renault Boreal in Latin America and Turkïye, Renault Duster in India, Renault Filante in South Korea and overseas markets, and a new pick-up Renault in Latin America.



Boulogne-Billancourt, January 20, 2026

“The Group’s commercial results reflect the alignment between our value-oriented product plan, disciplined commercial policy and consistent strategy. This year, international performance complements our European growth and the complementarity of our brands and technologies is a strength enabling us to meet evolving needs of customers” said Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer of Renault Group. “Our two-legs powertrain strategy is now deployed across the Group: Renault is a best-in-class generalist brand in terms of CO₂ emissions, with two-thirds of its sales electrified (EV and HEV), while Dacia is accelerating in hybrid. The ability to combine strong commercial performance with electrification is driven by two true game changers: our hybrid technologies, simultaneously meeting customer needs and CO 2 regulation targets and our 100% EV platforms, which enhance product appeal and sales. “

Renault brand – A third consecutive year of growth

Renault delivered a strong performance in 2025, with 1,628,030 vehicles sold worldwide, (+3.2%), driven by a +10.0% growth in global passenger car.

In Europe, the brand reached the second position in the PC + LCV market, thanks to its +7.4% growth in passenger car sales. Its strong PC performance is driven by the brand’s dual electrification approach. On the one hand, full hybrid sales rose by +17.0%, reaching c. 287,000 units and representing 38.4% of the brand’s PC sales, 25.6 points above market average. Renault is the number two brand in the European hybrid vehicle market, and Symbioz the best-selling hybrid model in the line up. On the other hand, electric vehicles surged by +72.2%, with 151,939 vehicles sold. Thanks to Renault 5 E-Tech electric, the second best-selling EV on the PC retail market in Europe, Renault EVs’ now account for 20.2% of the brand PC sales.

Regarding the LCV segment, due to a decreasing European TIV (-8.3%), Express phase-out, and the gradual ramp-up of the new Master diversity availability, Renault totaled 244,927 units, down -21.1%. Nevertheless, sales sequentially improved in 2025: H2 at -11.1% versus H1 at -29.2%.

Outside Europe, Renault PC + LCV sales grew by +11.7%, now accounting for 38% of total brand volumes (+2.9 points). Thanks to growth notably in Latin America (+11.3%), South Korea (+55.9%), and Morocco (+44.8%), Renault remains the first French car brand worldwide.

Renault also continued its value-driven commercial strategy and gained market share in multiple European countries in retail sales. Residual values stayed globally stable in 2025 and remain well above the market (+5 points). Since 2021, they increased by +7 points.

In 2026, the Renault brand will continue to build on its strong foundations:

In Europe, Renault 4 E-Tech coming to new markets and the commercial launch of Twingo E-Tech will help the brand continue its electrification offensive. The New Clio will also continue its market rollout.

Outside Europe, the International Game Plan will continue with Boreal expanding into new markets, Filante launch in South Korea, Gulf countries and Colombia, Renault Duster in India and three other products to come between now and 2027.

Acceleration of LCV sales will be supported by the wider Master range.





Dacia brand – Second-largest brand among retail customers in Europe

The Dacia brand recorded 697,408 sales in 2025, representing a 3.1% growth vs 2024. The brand has reached the milestone of 10 million vehicles sold since 2004.

In Europe, the brand registered 601,765 vehicles, an increase of 2.9%. Focused on retail sales channel, Dacia reached a market share of 7.9% in the European retail passenger car market, climbing to the second spot on the podium on this channel.

These results are driven by the brand’s five pillar models, especially Sandero, the first best-selling passenger car in Europe across all channels. Launched in Q2 2025, Bigster is the best-selling C-SUV to retail customers in Europe in the second half of 2025. And Spring is for the first time the best-selling A-segment electric vehicle across all channels.

In 2025, Dacia also continued the electrification of its range. Thanks to Duster and Bigster, hybrid sales more than doubled (+121.7%), now accounting for 19.2% of its total PC sales (+10.3 points). One in four Dacia vehicles sold is electrified, twice as many as in 2024.

In 2026, the brand will continue electrifying its line-up and will introduce a new A-segment electric vehicle. The brand will also launch a new ICE & hybrid car in the C-segment.

Alpine Brand - Triple-digit growth

In 2025, the Alpine brand achieved a historic performance in the premium automotive segment, surpassing 10,000 vehicle registrations, with 10,970 units, recording triple-digit growth (+139.2%). This momentum was driven by strong performance in all its European markets, including France (+89.5%), the UK (+369.5%) and Germany (+133.5%), the continued leadership of the Alpine A110 in the two-seat sports coupé category (2,681 units), as well as the successful launch of the Alpine A290, with 8,198 units sold. Launched at the end of 2025, the Alpine A390, the new vehicle of Alpine’s Dream Garage and the brand’s first 5-seat sport fastback, will support Alpine’s expansion by enabling it to attract new customers.

Alpine’s international footprint expanded with 15 new points of sales, bringing the total to 169 Alpine Store and Atelier Alpine in 25 countries, with growth set to continue for 2026. The brand’s dynamism in product strategy and innovation, rooted in its racing heritage and engineering expertise, has positioned Alpine as a key player in the premium sports car market, while also preparing for its future expansion and electrification.

RENAULT GROUP’S GLOBAL SALES BY BRAND

Volumes 2025 ∆ %

vs. 2024 Renault 1,628,030 +3.2 PC 1,291,525 +10.0 LCV 336,505 -16.5 Dacia 697,408 +3.1 PC 692,671 +3.4 LCV 4,737 -23.5 Alpine 10,970 +139.2 Renault Korea Motors 399 -93.9 Renault Group 2,336,807 +3.2

RENAULT GROUP'S TOP FIFTEEN MARKETS IN 2025

Volumes Market shares (%) 1 FRANCE 533,692 26.8 2 ITALY 186,158 10.9 3 SPAIN 174,135 13.0 4 TÜRKIYE 169,882 12.4 5 GERMANY 149,089 4.8 6 BRAZIL 131,596 5.2 7 UNITED KINGDOM 122,756 5.2 8 MOROCCO 88,939 37.8 9 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 67,473 12.6 10 ROMANIA 60,544 34.6 11 ARGENTINA 59,016 10.2 12 POLAND 55,549 8.3 13 SOUTH KOREA 52,271 3.2 14 PORTUGAL 40,165 15.6 15 INDIA 38,065 0.7







About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia – Alpine, Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2,337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 ACEA’s European scope

2 Outside Europe

3 France, Italy, Spain, Germany and United Kingdom

4 Sandero, Duster and Clio

5 22 main brands PC segment, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and United Kingdom

6 Provisional data at the end of December 2025 based on the following European markets: Belgium, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

