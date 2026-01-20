Nicox Announces Conference Attendance in H1 2026 and Upcoming Scientific Data Presentations

|Press Release
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced participation in several key ophthalmology, financial and industry conferences in the first half of 2026 and key scientific data presentations at the upcoming American Glaucoma Society (AGS) Annual Meeting 2026.
American Glaucoma Society (AGS) 2026 Annual Meeting – February 19 to February 22, 2026, Rancho Mirage, CA, U.S.
Members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at these events. If you wish to set up a meeting at one of these events, please contact us at communications@nicox.com.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead late-stage development program is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox’s first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX).
For more information www.nicox.com
|Analyst coverage
H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.
|The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.
