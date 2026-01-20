Inside information: Preliminary information on Aspocomp’s 2025 net sales and operating result

Aspocomp Group Plc, Inside Information, January 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc discloses preliminary information on its financial development in the financial year 2025. Based on preliminary and unaudited information, Aspocomp Group Plc’s 2025 net sales increased by 41% and amounted to EUR 38.8 (27.6) million. Operating result improved by EUR 5.0 million from the previous year and amounted to EUR 1.1 (-4.0) million. Operating result was 2.8% (-14.4%) of net sales. Both net sales and operating profit were in line with financial guidance.



Previously, Aspocomp has estimated (Interim Report, October 30, 2025) that its net sales for 2025 will grow significantly from the 2024 level, and that its operating result for 2025 will turn clearly profitable.



“Demand remained strong throughout the year, and the Oulu plant achieved record net sales in 2025. The availability of machinery and equipment had a negative impact on both the company’s net sales and profitability. The last quarter turned slightly negative due to equipment failure at the Oulu plant. The investment project valued at over EUR 10 million announced at the beginning of November is progressing on schedule and in addition to significantly increasing capacity, its implementation will reduce the risk of equipment failures and improve production quality. The investment project is scheduled to be completed during 2027,” says CEO Manu Skyttä.



Aspocomp will publish its financial statements bulletin 2025 and financial guidance for 2026 on February 25, 2026.





Further information

For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 400 999 822, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Board of Directors





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com