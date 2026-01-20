Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Puteaux, January 20, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 12 to January 16, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/12/2026FR001243512164,29224.5968XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/12/2026FR001243512130,80724.5830DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/12/2026FR00124351214,66424.5669TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/12/2026FR00124351217,09824.5727AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/13/2026FR001243512163,13124.4730XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/13/2026FR001243512128,78424.4588DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/13/2026FR00124351214,45324.5110TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/13/2026FR00124351217,13824.4786AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/14/2026FR001243512162,73224.5320XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/14/2026FR001243512130,04524.5117DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/14/2026FR00124351214,41024.5148TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/14/2026FR00124351217,25724.5359AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/15/2026FR001243512160,91324.3440XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/15/2026FR001243512130,48624.3304DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/15/2026FR00124351214,36624.3462TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/15/2026FR00124351217,14424.3363AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/16/2026FR001243512159,96024.1118XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/16/2026FR001243512130,23424.1164DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/16/2026FR00124351214,46024.1478TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/16/2026FR00124351216,58724.1097AQE
 Total518,96124.4109 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 12 to January 16, 2026

