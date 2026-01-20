Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Puteaux, January 20, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 12 to January 16, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/12/2026 FR0012435121 64,292 24.5968 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/12/2026 FR0012435121 30,807 24.5830 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/12/2026 FR0012435121 4,664 24.5669 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/12/2026 FR0012435121 7,098 24.5727 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/13/2026 FR0012435121 63,131 24.4730 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/13/2026 FR0012435121 28,784 24.4588 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/13/2026 FR0012435121 4,453 24.5110 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/13/2026 FR0012435121 7,138 24.4786 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/14/2026 FR0012435121 62,732 24.5320 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/14/2026 FR0012435121 30,045 24.5117 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/14/2026 FR0012435121 4,410 24.5148 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/14/2026 FR0012435121 7,257 24.5359 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/15/2026 FR0012435121 60,913 24.3440 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/15/2026 FR0012435121 30,486 24.3304 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/15/2026 FR0012435121 4,366 24.3462 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/15/2026 FR0012435121 7,144 24.3363 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/16/2026 FR0012435121 59,960 24.1118 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/16/2026 FR0012435121 30,234 24.1164 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/16/2026 FR0012435121 4,460 24.1478 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/16/2026 FR0012435121 6,587 24.1097 AQE Total 518,961 24.4109



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

