Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 12 to January 16, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 12 to January 16, 2026
Puteaux, January 20, 2026
In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 12 to January 16, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|64,292
|24.5968
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|30,807
|24.5830
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,664
|24.5669
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|7,098
|24.5727
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/13/2026
|FR0012435121
|63,131
|24.4730
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/13/2026
|FR0012435121
|28,784
|24.4588
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/13/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,453
|24.5110
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/13/2026
|FR0012435121
|7,138
|24.4786
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/14/2026
|FR0012435121
|62,732
|24.5320
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/14/2026
|FR0012435121
|30,045
|24.5117
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/14/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,410
|24.5148
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/14/2026
|FR0012435121
|7,257
|24.5359
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/15/2026
|FR0012435121
|60,913
|24.3440
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/15/2026
|FR0012435121
|30,486
|24.3304
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/15/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,366
|24.3462
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/15/2026
|FR0012435121
|7,144
|24.3363
|AQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/16/2026
|FR0012435121
|59,960
|24.1118
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/16/2026
|FR0012435121
|30,234
|24.1164
|DXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/16/2026
|FR0012435121
|4,460
|24.1478
|TQE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|01/16/2026
|FR0012435121
|6,587
|24.1097
|AQE
|Total
|518,961
|24.4109
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
