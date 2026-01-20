APEMARS Advances to Stage 3 of Presale as Bitcoin and Solana Consolidate in Early 2026





LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital asset market enters a consolidation phase in early 2026, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Solana are trading within defined ranges amid broader macroeconomic stabilization. During this period, APEMARS ($APRZ), a blockchain-based token project, has confirmed that it is currently in Stage 3 of its multi-stage presale structure.

Bitcoin is trading near the mid-$90,000 range, while Solana is priced around the mid-$100s, reflecting reduced volatility following price expansion in 2025. Market participants continue to monitor network development, liquidity conditions, and institutional activity across the sector.

Against this backdrop, APEMARS has reported progress in its presale program. According to the project team, Stage 3 of the presale is now live, with more than 4 billion tokens distributed, over 410 on-chain holders, and approximately $84,000 raised to date. The presale is structured across 23 sequential stages, each with predefined pricing parameters and supply allocations.

The APEMARS presale model incorporates an automated stage-advancement mechanism, where pricing adjusts once a stage allocation is completed or a preset time threshold is reached. The project also includes a token supply reduction process in which unsold tokens from designated stages are permanently removed from circulation at scheduled intervals, as outlined in the project documentation.





In addition, APEMARS has implemented a referral system designed to incentivize network participation, with rewards distributed once minimum participation thresholds are met. All presale transactions and allocations are recorded on-chain and visible through the project’s dashboard.

A representative from the APEMARS team stated:

“Our focus during the presale phase is on executing the distribution framework transparently and according to the published schedule. The current stage reflects steady participation rather than short-term market movements.”

While large-cap digital assets such as Bitcoin and Solana continue to serve as foundational components of the broader crypto market, early-stage projects are proceeding with development and token distribution activities independent of short-term price action.

Stage 3 of the APEMARS presale will remain active until its allocation or time limit is reached, after which the protocol will automatically transition to the next stage.





About APEMARS

APEMARS is a blockchain-based digital asset project utilizing a structured, multi-stage token distribution model. The project incorporates predefined pricing stages, automated progression, and token supply reduction mechanisms as part of its distribution framework. Additional technical and roadmap details are available through the project’s official channels.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official APEMARS Website

Telegram: Join the APEMARS Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow APEMARS ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact Details:

Alex

support@apemars.com

