Nanterre, 20 January 2026

VINCI strengthens its position in New Zealand through the acquisition of Fletcher Construction

An annual revenue of about €630 million with a workforce of 2,300 employees

Strengthening VINCI Construction’s position in New Zealand

Strong growth in the infrastructure construction market

VINCI Construction has signed an agreement to acquire Fletcher Construction, subsidiary of the New Zealand-based Fletcher Building Group. Submitted for approval by the relevant authorities, this acquisition is expected to be finalized in 2026.

Created in 1909, Fletcher Construction employs 2,300 people in New Zealand where it generates an annual revenue of around €630 million (NZ$1.3 billion). Its main areas of expertise cover hydraulic, maritime, port, airport, railway and road works. In addition, it has a growing volume of activity in the field of renewable energies.

Alongside HEB Construction, this acquisition will enable VINCI Construction to become a major player in New Zealand’s dynamic infrastructure construction market.

It should be recalled that the VINCI Group generated revenue of over €900 million in this country in 2024.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy services and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

