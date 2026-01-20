Titanbay establishes Swiss Advisory Board to support regional growth



ZURICH, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay, the private markets infrastructure platform that enables private banks, wealth managers and asset managers to design, launch and operate private market programmes at scale, has established a Swiss Advisory Board, reinforcing its commitment to the Swiss wealth and private banking market.

The Swiss Advisory Board will act as a strategic sounding board in the country, bringing local market insight and industry expertise to support Titanbay’s continued expansion across Switzerland and the wider EMEA region.

Advisory Board members include:

Stefan Mächler, former Chief Investment Officer at Swiss Life Group, who brings more than three decades of experience across investment management, asset allocation and corporate leadership:

“Titanbay has built an impressive platform that addresses a real structural need in private markets. I look forward to supporting the business as it continues to scale in Switzerland.”

Yves Robert Charrue, former Executive Board Member and Head of Switzerland & EMEA at Julius Baer, with over 20 years’ experience in private banking:

“As private markets play an increasingly important role in client portfolios, robust operational infrastructure and governance are essential. Titanbay is well positioned to support this development responsibly. I am delighted to contribute my expertise to Titanbay's ambitious way forward.”

They are joined by Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, who brings more than 20 years of global asset management experience, including extensive work with Swiss private banks and wealth managers:

“Establishing a Swiss Advisory Board ensures we remain closely aligned with local market dynamics and client needs as demand for private market access grows.”

The Swiss Advisory Board is chaired by Timo Paul, Head of Switzerland at Titanbay. Based in Zurich, Timo brings senior leadership experience from Natixis Investment Managers, UBS Asset Management and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

About Titanbay

Titanbay is a private markets infrastructure platform built for private banks, wealth managers, and their clients. By combining intelligent technology, regulatory expertise and operational strength, Titanbay enables asset managers to expand into private wealth with speed and scale – and gives distributors seamless access to leading private market funds. Visit Titanbay.com

Media contact

Danielle Wilde

Head of Marketing, Titanbay

danielle.wilde@titanbay.com

+44 7940 071515

