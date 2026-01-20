EV Charging Kiosk Industry Growth Outlook: Market to Surge from US$ 7.45 Billion (2024) to US$ 55.46 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 28.51% (2025–2032): AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EV Charging Kiosk Market was valued at US$ 7,456.89 Million in 2024 and is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 28.51% from 2025 to 2032. This rapid expansion is driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, rising investments in public and private charging infrastructure, and supportive government policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Increasing deployment of fast and ultra-fast charging kiosks across urban areas, highways, and commercial locations is further enhancing market growth.

As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales touched ~17 million units in 2024, representing ~20% of total car sales, signaling strong demand for accessible charging infrastructure. In parallel, government-led charging programs are accelerating rollout; for instance, India recorded 16,344 public charging stations (27,471 charging points) as of June 2024 (Press Information Bureau, Government of India). These developments, along with innovations in smart charging, digital payments, and renewable integration, are expected to sustain strong market momentum through the forecast period.With the accelerating deployment of public charging networks and smart charging solutions, the worldwide EV Charging Kiosk industry is anticipated to grow to US$ 55,469.36 Million by 2032.

Download a free segment sample copy@ https://analystviewmarketinsights.com/request_sample/AV4574



EV Charging Kiosk Market Key Players- Detailed Competitive Insights-

ABB Group

AeroVironment, Inc

BP Chargemaster

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Eaton Corp.

EVgo Services LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Others

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Tesla

The New Motion B.V.

Webasto Group

Others

Key Growth Drivers-

Government Support and Policy Initiatives

Governments worldwide are accelerating EV adoption by combining financial incentives, regulatory mandates, and direct infrastructure funding, which is directly strengthening demand for EV charging kiosks. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s NEVI Formula Program allocates US$ 5 billion to build a nationwide fast-charging network along highways, improving public charging availability and utilization. In Europe, the EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) mandates fast public charging points at regular intervals (e.g., every 60 km on key transport corridors), ensuring structured deployment across member states.

Similarly, in India, the government is supporting public charging expansion through schemes such as PM E-DRIVE, which includes INR 2,000 crore support for public charging infrastructure, alongside policy measures encouraging EV-ready building and parking infrastructure. Collectively, these actions reduce investment risk for operators, expand charging coverage, and improve long-term viability of kiosk deployments.

Technological Advancements

Technology is a major growth catalyst for the EV charging kiosk market, as continuous innovation is improving charging speed, system reliability, and user convenience. For example, modern kiosks increasingly support high-power DC fast charging, enabling EVs to gain significant range within a short time, which is critical for highway and commercial charging locations. In addition, smart charging software is being integrated into kiosks to optimize power distribution, reduce grid load during peak hours, and enable dynamic pricing. Charging kiosks are also becoming more user-friendly through digital payment systems (UPI/cards/wallets), mobile app-based access, QR-code scanning, and real-time charger availability tracking. Further, many kiosks now include remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, helping operators reduce downtime and ensure consistent service availability.

Market Segmentation-

SEGMENT SUB-SEGMENT INSIGHTS By Type AC Charging Station / DC Charging Station / Inductive Charging Station Shows the shift from slow-to-fast charging infrastructure.

AC remains dominant in residential and workplace settings, while DC fast charging is expanding rapidly across highways, fleet hubs, and high-traffic commercial zones. Inductive is emerging in premium and smart-city applications. By Connector Type Combined Charging System (CCS) / CHAdeMO / Others Highlights standardization and EV compatibility trends.

Connector preference varies by region and OEM ecosystem, influencing kiosk design, procurement decisions, and infrastructure rollout planning by operators and governments. By Application Residential / Commercial Captures the core demand split.

Residential deployment is driven by home charging needs and EV-ready building policies, while commercial charging is growing with public infrastructure programs, retail charging partnerships, workplace networks, and fleet electrification. By EV Type Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) / Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) / Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Reflects charging frequency and power requirement evolution.

BEVs create the highest demand for frequent and fast charging kiosks, while PHEVs support steady growth in both AC and public charging. HEVs have limited direct impact but influence transition trends in certain regions.

Regional Analysis-

Asia-Pacific is among the fastest-growing EV charging kiosk markets, driven by strong policy support, rapid urban expansion, and rising EV production. The scale is evident as China accounted for nearly two-thirds of global electric car sales in 2024, with EV sales rising sharply year-on-year, creating significant demand for public charging access. In parallel, charging rollout is accelerating—China added over 4 million EV charging points in 2024, including a large volume of public chargers, strengthening network coverage across key cities and highways.

North America is also expanding steadily, supported by increasing EV adoption and the push for corridor-based fast charging. The U.S. NEVI program allocates US$ 5 billion to build a nationwide EV charging network, strengthening deployment of interoperable and reliable charging kiosks across highways and urban hubs.

Emerging Opportunities-

The market presents several growth opportunities:

Integration of renewable energy (solar/wind) with EV charging kiosks to reduce grid dependency and support sustainable mobility



Battery-assisted and off-grid charging kiosks for highways, remote areas, and locations with limited grid capacity



Growth of Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) models enabling faster infrastructure rollout with lower upfront investment for site owners



Increasing partnerships among automakers, utilities/energy firms, and real estate developers to scale charging access in residential and commercial hubs



Adoption of AI-based energy management systems for dynamic load balancing, peak demand control, and improved charger uptime

Future Outlook-

The EV charging kiosk market offers strong long-term opportunity as EV adoption shifts charging infrastructure into a high-growth, scalable ecosystem. Charging kiosks are evolving into smart energy hubs integrating fast charging, digital payments, renewable power, battery storage, and intelligent load management—unlocking new revenue streams such as charging services, fleet contracts, subscriptions, and data-driven network optimization. With continued regulatory support and infrastructure investments, the market is expected to stay highly dynamic, creating attractive potential for technology providers, operators, utilities, real estate players, and investors.

Download the full research report and its full TOC@ https://analystviewmarketinsights.com/reports/report-highlight-ev-charging-kiosk-market



Check additional industry analysis: