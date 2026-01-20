smartbax in-licenses lead antibacterial compound targeting Gram-negative infections from Aicuris

Munich, Germany, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- smartbax, a biotech company developing next-generation antibiotics against multi-drug resistant bacteria, today announced the in-licensing of a new compound class from the antibacterial portfolio of Aicuris Anti-infective Cures AG to expand its proprietary pipeline of small-molecule antibiotics. The small molecule disrupts bacterial cell wall synthesis by blocking a step in the biosynthesis pathway of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), a key structural component of the outer membrane in Gram-negative bacteria, via a target that has not been exploited by any approved antibiotics.

The licensing agreement significantly broadens smartbax’s pipeline of antibacterial compounds with novel mechanisms. The new program addresses the urgent unmet medical need for effective therapies against life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens. Gram-negative bacteria are a major cause of complicated urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and other severe infectious diseases. They frequently and increasingly show resistance to first-line and often even last-resort antibiotics, which limits treatment options and contributes to life-threatening conditions such as sepsis.1

The compound class was originally discovered through a screening program conducted by Aicuris in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology in Dortmund. The antibacterial frontrunner compound has demonstrated in vivo proof of concept and efficacy against multi-drug-resistant Gram-negative strains, including WHO priority pathogens such as E. coli, K. pneumoniae, and a broad range of Enterobacteriaceae, with an excellent therapeutic window. The molecule inhibits its target at nanomolar concentrations and data support its potential for oral bioavailability.

smartbax is now optimizing a lead series with improved physicochemical properties and plans to advance the program with the goal of entering formal preclinical studies within the next two years.

Dr. Robert Macsics, CEO of smartbax, commented: “With the in-licensing of this compound series from Aicuris, we are adding an advanced asset to our pipeline with a clear path toward preclinical development. Gram-negative infections are among the hardest to treat in modern medicine, and we believe that targeting this specific step in LPS biosynthesis has the potential to deliver a meaningful new option for critically ill patients. At the same time, we continue to advance our proprietary platform of small-molecule activators of bacterial hydrolases, targeting both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. With these two complementary approaches, we are building a focused pipeline aimed at helping patients with the most serious bacterial infections.”

About smartbax

smartbax is developing a new generation of antibiotics to address the increasing spread of multi-drug resistant bacteria. Their team of experts is advancing a complementary pipeline of small molecules against novel bacterial targets and with innovative modes of action to prevent resistance. Their lead program is a new inhibitor of lipopolysaccharide synthesis in Gram-negative bacteria. Moreover, the company specializes in the tailored activation of enzymatic pathways that trigger bacterial self-digestion, as this approach is particularly promising in the context of difficult-to-treat biofilms. Two activators are in development, targeting both Gram-positive bacteria and Gram-negative bacteria individually.

Knowing that preventing a resistance crisis tomorrow means taking action today, smartbax was founded in 2021 as a spin-off of the Technical University Munich (TUM) with the aim of making innovative research applicable in creating novel antibiotics that add true value for patients worldwide. smartbax is supported by a strong consortium of investors, including Anobis Asset, Bayern Kapital, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), HTGF – High-Tech Gründerfonds, and UnternehmerTUM Funding for Innovators.

1 World Health Organization (2025). Global antibiotic resistance surveillance report 2025: WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS): summary. World Health Organization. https://doi.org/10.2471/B09585