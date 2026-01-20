ESG.AI Launches Public Calculator Measuring the Environmental Impact of Major AI Models

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGai announced today the launch of the AI Impact Calculator, the first publicly accessible tool designed to quantify and compare the environmental cost of using major AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, GROK, Perplexity, and Mistral.

The launch comes as policymakers and technology leaders gather in Davos, Switzerland, to address global risks and climate policy, amid growing concern about the environmental costs of AI. Recent reporting has drawn attention to the strain that data centers powering generative AI place on energy grids and water supplies. Until now, however, there has been no simple way for users to measure or compare that impact.

“AI is not abstract. It’s physical infrastructure with real-world consequences,” said ESGai’s European Director, Kelly Kirsch. “This tool translates abstract AI proliferation into tangible metrics, so both individuals and institutions can make data-based, sustainable decisions.”

Users can enter how much they use AI each day – whether that’s pages generated, tokens processed, or other standard industry benchmarks – and select where that usage takes place, such as the U.S., EU, Canada, France, or China. The calculator then shows how much electricity, water, and emissions that level of AI use generates over a month, six months, or a year, along with the associated operating costs.

The calculator is already being used by organizations that must disclose environmental and financial impacts as part of public-market reporting requirements. ESGai also works with the London Stock Exchange to support greater transparency around the environmental impact of AI-driven operations.

Beyond offering comparative metrics, the calculator is meant to drive critical conversations around accountability in the age of widespread AI adoption. The company hopes it will become a resource for sustainability leaders, procurement officers, regulators, developers, and data journalists alike.

“The environmental impact of AI is not just a tech issue – it’s a policy and investment issue,” said ESGai’s Founder and CEO, Nicholas Miller. “And it’s time we start measuring what matters.”

The AI Impact Calculator is available at https://impact.esg.ai .

About ESGai

ESGai is an AI‑powered ESG intelligence platform that helps organisations visualise, analyse, and optimise environmental, social, and governance data in real time. The company’s technology combines comprehensive ESG datasets with machine learning to deliver transparent, actionable insights that support strategic decision‑making, scenario modelling, and performance improvement across ESG metrics. ESGai works with global enterprises, consultancies, and financial institutions seeking to enhance ESG reporting quality and align with evolving disclosure standards. In partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group, ESGai integrates LSEG’s expansive market data with its analytics platform to advance ESG transparency and support comprehensive, verifiable ESG analysis for users worldwide.

