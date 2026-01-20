Questex’s StreamTV Europe Builds Major Momentum as Europe’s Streaming Industry Converges in Lisbon, Uniting Streaming Leaders Across the Full Ecosystem

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Europe is rapidly building momentum as the must-attend event for the global streaming industry in Europe, confirming broad participation from leading Connected TV (CTV) operating systems, platforms, and technology innovators across the full ecosystem.

With a fast-growing roster of premier sponsors and partners spanning CTV operating systems, device manufacturers, streaming platforms, content distributors, ad-tech innovators, measurement firms, and infrastructure leaders, StreamTV Europe will deliver an unprecedented, end-to-end view of how streaming is built, distributed, monetized, and scaled across the European market.

Taking place April 13–15 at EPIC Sana in Lisbon, Portugal, StreamTV Europe will open with a special inaugural address by the Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas on April 13, underscoring the city’s growing role as a hub for media, technology, and digital innovation. The official opening marks a powerful start to a high-energy, business-driven forum where the industry’s most influential players converge to shape what comes next.

One Event. The Entire Global Streaming Ecosystem.

StreamTV Europe brings together every critical layer of the ecosystem—from operating systems and platforms to content, advertising, data, and delivery—creating a single forum where strategic decisions are shaped and industry direction is defined.

“This is a defining moment for streaming television in Europe,” said Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex, and Founder of StreamTV Show. “StreamTV Europe brings the global streaming ecosystem to Europe with a clear purpose: to advance the region’s CTV and streaming industry through deeper collaboration, practical insight, and real-world solutions.”

Ecosystem-First by Design

Sponsors and participants represent the full value chain of streaming television, including:

CTV Platforms

Samsung TV Plus, Titan OS, V homeOS

Samsung TV Plus, Titan OS, V homeOS Streaming Technology Partners

Bedrock Streaming, Wurl, Globecast, Encompass, GDS, Norigin Media, Red Bee Media, Brightcove, Accedo One, Sofast, Bango, Media Distillery, ThinkAnalytics, Backscreen



Bedrock Streaming, Wurl, Globecast, Encompass, GDS, Norigin Media, Red Bee Media, Brightcove, Accedo One, Sofast, Bango, Media Distillery, ThinkAnalytics, Backscreen Content Owners, Distributors, and Channels

France 24, All3Media, Cinemavault, Radial Entertainment, Sawa Entertainment, Shoreline Entertainment, The Asylum, MPG Media Company, CNA Originals, Global Distribution Services

France 24, All3Media, Cinemavault, Radial Entertainment, Sawa Entertainment, Shoreline Entertainment, The Asylum, MPG Media Company, CNA Originals, Global Distribution Services Advertising and Monetization Partners

Google Ad Manager, Indiecue, G-Mana, SyncMint, Wurl

Google Ad Manager, Indiecue, G-Mana, SyncMint, Wurl Infrastructure, Data, and Analytics Partners

24i, Deepdub, Irdeto, Mainstreaming, Synamedia, Cerberus Tech





The breadth of vendors enables candid, executive-level dialogue around platform power, operating system influence, monetization models, interoperability, regulation, and the future of television in Europe — conversations that can only happen when the full ecosystem is present.

Unmatched Sponsor Momentum Signals Market Demand

StreamTV Europe has seen significant sponsor momentum, reflecting strong market demand for a neutral, business-focused forum that addresses the realities of today’s streaming economy.

Sponsors are playing an active role in shaping the event experience through leadership sessions, high-impact case studies, and strategic discussions that go beyond surface-level trends — bringing actionable insight directly to senior decision-makers.

Where Streaming’s Next Chapter Takes Shape

Built for executives across content, technology, and advertising, StreamTV Europe is where the industry comes to align, connect, and move forward together.

From operating systems to platforms — and everything in between — StreamTV Europe is where Europe’s streaming future is defined.

For more information and updates, and to register to attend StreamTV Europe, visit europe.streamtvshow.com/.

About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn’t just another industry event—it’s the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it’s where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado—widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what’s next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry’s go-to source for daily news and analysis.

Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.