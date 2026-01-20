Egypt Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 7.8% Between 2027-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, Industrial, and Housing Projects

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Egypt was expected to grow by 4.7% in real terms in 2025 and 6.4% in 2026, supported by rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, coupled with the government's investment in energy and industrial construction projects.

The industry's expansion in the initial part of the forecast period will be supported by investments outlined in Egypt's financial year (FY) 2025/26 (July 2025 to June 2026) budget, approved in June 2025. The budget includes a total government spending of EGP4.6 trillion ($91.3?billion).



The construction industry's output is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 7.8% between 2027 and 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy, industrial, and housing projects. The government's initiative to construct 672,000 housing units by 2030, with an investment of EGP318?billion ($6.3?billion), will support in addressing housing shortages caused by rapid population growth.

Furthermore, the government's target to develop 10GW of renewable energy by 2028, under the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy Program (NWFE Program) will also support growth during the forecast period. In October 2025, Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) formed a joint venture (JV) with Anchorage Investments, US-based investment management firm, to construct a petrochemical complex in Ain Sokhna.

The first phase, with EGP100.8 billion ($2?billion) in investment, will produce polypropylene from propane and hydrogen as a byproduct. The second phase, costing around EGP226.7 billion ($4.5?billion), will expand production to other petrochemicals and establish complementary export-focused industrial units.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Egypt, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



