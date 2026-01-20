Denmark Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Rebound and Record an AAGR of 3.8% from 2026 to 2029, Supported by Investments in Industrial Parks, Transport, and Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Denmark was estimated to have shrunk in real terms by 1.1% in 2025, owing to high inflation, elevated costs of construction materials, and supply chain disruptions.

According to Statistics Denmark, the construction cost index for road projects grew by 1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025. Segment-wise, cost of construction of concrete structures, earth works and iron structures grew by 3%, 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively, in YoY terms, during the same period. The country is also currently facing delays in the execution of several health care projects, owing to shortage of labor.



The industry is expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the development of industrial parks, transport infrastructure, and renewable energy projects. Growth in the transport infrastructure sector will be supported by the government's plan to invest DKK157.6 billion ($22.8 billion) by 2035, on several transportation infrastructure projects.

In early-December 2025, the UK-based real estate developer Verdion announced its plan to build a logistics terminal, called iPort Zealand with an investment of DKK104.2 billion ($1.1 billion) in the municipality of Ringsted. Additionally, the Danish hydrogen production company Everfuel's target to establish more than 2GW of electrolysis capacity in the country by 2035, will support the industry's growth over the forecast period.



Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Denmark, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azb4lb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.