Atos and Graia unite to break language barriers in the workplace with real-time voice translation

Paris, France – January 20, 2026 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces a strategic partnership with Graia, an AI-powered platform redefining customer experience through intelligent, empathetic interactions. Together, they will revolutionize multilingual support across Atos’ Digital Workplace ecosystem by embedding Graia’s cutting-edge bi-directional voice translation technology into service desk operations.

This bold move positions Atos at the forefront of AI-powered workplace innovation, enabling seamless, real-time voice translation, allowing users and support agents to speak naturally in their native tongues while the system translates instantly. Graia’s generative AI not only transcribes and translates in real-time, it also monitors key phrases, guiding agents with culturally sensitive prompts and ensuring quality through automated call scoring. This enables Atos to ensure consistent quality control and extremely accurate performance tracking.

Atos currently supports over 5 million users in more than 100 languages across the world. With Graia’s technology, Atos will bridge communication gaps for non-native English speakers who may find it challenging to articulate precisely in English. The initial roll-out will focus on multilingual support, with future phases expanding to inclusive onboarding and training within Atos’ Digital Workplace offering.

This partnership marks a turning point in workplace accessibility. Real-time translation will accelerate issue resolution, eliminate language bottlenecks, and empower diverse teams to thrive. Clients will benefit from hyper-localized services tailored to their local language, culture, and preferences, with market leading efficiency.

Graia’s generative AI transcribes and translates conversations in real time while monitoring key phrases and guiding agents with culturally sensitive prompts. Automated call scoring ensures consistent quality control and reliable performance insights across every interaction. This integration reinforces Atos’ leadership in creating future-ready, inclusive digital workplaces.

Mike McGarvey, Global Head Digital Workplace Strategy, Atos Group, said: “By integrating Graia’s voice translation technology into our Digital Workplace ecosystem, we are empowering our teams to connect more naturally with clients around the world. This is a leap towards truly inclusive, intuitive and localized digital experiences. Clients in finance, utilities, retail or healthcare sectors have already expressed strong interest and entrusted us with pilot phase projects.”

Sahil Rekhi, Chief Revenue Officer, Graia said: “Atos continues to innovate in delivering seamless employee experiences. We are very proud to be selected to power multilingual interactions across their helpdesk operations. Together, we are proving how generative and agentic AI can elevate customer satisfaction and productivity through adaptive, intelligent support.”

This initiative aligns with Atos’ shift from reactive to proactive IT support, as exemplified by its Experience Operations Center (XOC) which identifies and resolves employee experience issues in real-time, creating a more rewarding digital workplace.

