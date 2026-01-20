Cambodia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Record an AAGR of 7.7% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport, Renewable Energy, Industrial, and Water Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cambodian construction industry was expected to record an annual growth of 5.2% in real terms in 2025 and 6.6% in 2026, supported by an increase in the approval of new construction projects and an increase in credit to the construction industry.

According to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), the total bank credit to the industry stood at KHR21.6 trillion ($5.3 billion) at the end of March 2025, up by 5% compared to KHR20.9 trillion ($5.1 billion) at the end of March 2024. In October 2025, the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) announced that the country recorded 546 new investment projects worth nearly KHR32.9 trillion ($8 billion) during the first nine months of 2025, marking a 73% increase in project numbers and a 47% rise in investment capital compared to January-September 2024. In September 2025 alone, 55 projects valued at KHR1.9 billion ($467 million) were approved.



Cambodia's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 7.7% between 2026 and 2029 supported by investments in transport, renewable energy, industrial, and water infrastructure projects. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported as part of country's transport and logistics system 2023-2033 master plan. The master plan outlines 174 priority projects, with an estimated investment of KHR150.9 trillion ($36.7 billion) by 2033.

According to the Committee for the Investment of Cambodia (CIC), the government approved 12 new investment projects worth KHR637.2 billion ($155 million) focused on the industry and energy sectors earlier in June 2025. Of these, 11 projects target industrial development, including metal processing, cardboard production, rubber flooring, paint and ink manufacturing.

The twelfth project involves the construction of a 100MW solar power plant in Battambang province, advancing Cambodia's renewable energy goals. The projects will be spread across Phnom Penh, Kandal, Takeo, Kampong Speu, Preah Sihanouk, Pailin, and Battambang, supporting regional and economic diversification. Recently, in October 2025, the government announced its plan to invest KHR13.6 trillion ($3.3 billion) in 23 river transport and logistics projects under the Comprehensive Intermodal Transport and Logistics System (CITLS) 2023-2033 master plan to boost connectivity, trade efficiency, and competitiveness.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Cambodia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

