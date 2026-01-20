K-Beauty Products Market Expected to Reach $149.37 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.21%: Digital and Clean-Beauty Shifts Propel K-Beauty Boom

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "K-beauty Products Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The K-beauty Products Market experienced growth from USD 85.52 billion in 2024 to USD 91.38 billion in 2025. Projections indicate a continued upward trajectory at a CAGR of 7.21%, reaching USD 149.37 billion by 2032. This growth reflects the dynamic interplay of cultural heritage, technological innovations, and evolving consumer preferences that define the global skincare and cosmetics landscape. Korean beauty's distinct blend of efficacy and sensory appeal offers decision-makers a competitive edge in strategic planning and market entry.
Historical Context and Contemporary Innovations
Korean beauty has transitioned from a niche phenomenon to a transformative force in global cosmetics. This evolution is powered by a unique mix of time-honored cultural practices and cutting-edge biotech advances, manifesting in product lines that emphasize transparency and trust. The market's expansion offers stakeholders the opportunity to refine competitive strategies and embrace innovative pathways to ensure sustained growth.
Transformation and Market Dynamics
The trajectory of K-beauty is shaped by consumer engagement, digital disruption, and regulatory adaptation. Brands leverage digital platforms and sustainability credentials to connect deeply with consumers. The integration of AI and personalized routines elevates the perception of premium offerings. Cross-border collaborations further enhance the fusion of Eastern and Western cosmetic traditions, setting new industry benchmarks.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Innovation and Consumer Appeal: K-beauty's combination of heritage and modern biotech provides strategic insights and opportunities for market entrants looking to leverage this blend.
- Digital and Regulatory Shifts: Brands must adapt to digital storytelling and clean-beauty paradigms to maintain relevance and consumer trust.
- Global and Regional Customization: Tailoring strategies to regional nuances and regulatory demands is essential for successful market penetration.
- Resilient Supply Chains: Developing regional manufacturing and flexible supply models are crucial for navigating tariffs and maintaining cost competitiveness.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|199
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$91.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$149.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
List of Figures: 23 figures included
List of Tables: 12 tables included
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Rise in microbiome-friendly K-beauty formulations using fermented ingredients to strengthen skin barrier and balance pH
5.2. Incorporation of biodegradable sheet mask substrates derived from seaweed and bio-cellulose to reduce environmental impact
5.3. Consumer demand for personalized at-home skin analysis tools powered by AI-driven diagnostics and K-beauty routines
5.4. Surge in CBD-infused Korean skincare targeting inflammation reduction and antioxidant benefits for sensitive skin
5.5. Integration of traditional Korean herbal medicine and modern peptide complexes for advanced anti-aging regimens
5.6. Adoption of refillable airless pump packaging in K-beauty serums to minimize product wastage and single-use plastics
5.7. Growing popularity of K-beauty scalp care products with probio scalp toners and ginseng-enriched cleansers for hair health
5.8. Expansion of gender-neutral K-beauty lines focusing on minimalist routines and scent-free formulations for inclusivity
5.9. Emergence of hybrid makeup-skincare BB cushions incorporating SPF antioxidants and moisturizing essences for multitasking
5.10. Rise of moon skincare therapies inspired by Korean lunar calendar rituals integrating detox masks and cryotherapy tools
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. K-beauty Products Market, by Product Type
8.1. Body Care
8.1.1. Body Wash
8.1.2. Exfoliants
8.1.3. Lotions & Creams
8.2. Hair Care
8.2.1. Conditioner
8.2.2. Shampoo
8.3. Makeup
8.3.1. Cheek Makeup
8.3.2. Eye Makeup
8.3.3. Face Makeup
8.3.3.1. BB Cream & Cushion
8.3.3.2. Concealer
8.3.3.3. Foundation
8.3.4. Lip Products
8.3.5. Nail Products
8.4. Skincare
8.4.1. Cleansers
8.4.2. Masks
8.4.3. Moisturizers
8.4.4. Serums & Essences
8.4.5. Sunscreens
8.4.6. Toners
9. K-beauty Products Market, by Skin Concern
9.1. Acne Control
9.2. Anti-Aging
9.2.1. Firming
9.2.2. Lifting
9.2.3. Wrinkle Care
9.3. Brightening
9.3.1. Dullness
9.3.2. Hyperpigmentation
9.4. Hydration
9.5. Sensitivity
10. K-beauty Products Market, by Age Group
10.1. 18-35 yr
10.2. Above 35 yr
10.3. less than 18
11. K-beauty Products Market, by Gender
11.1. Female
11.2. Male
12. K-beauty Products Market, by End User
12.1. Commercial
12.2. Individual
13. K-beauty Products Market, by Distribution Channel
13.1. Offline
13.1.1. Hypermarket
13.1.2. Salons & Spas
13.1.3. Specialty Stores
13.1.4. Supermarket
13.2. Online Retail
13.2.1. Company Websites
13.2.2. Third Party Platforms
14. K-beauty Products Market, by Region
14.1. Americas
14.1.1. North America
14.1.2. Latin America
14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
14.2.1. Europe
14.2.2. Middle East
14.2.3. Africa
14.3. Asia-Pacific
15. K-beauty Products Market, by Group
15.1. ASEAN
15.2. GCC
15.3. European Union
15.4. BRICS
15.5. G7
15.6. NATO
16. K-beauty Products Market, by Country
16.1. United States
16.2. Canada
16.3. Mexico
16.4. Brazil
16.5. United Kingdom
16.6. Germany
16.7. France
16.8. Russia
16.9. Italy
16.10. Spain
16.11. China
16.12. India
16.13. Japan
16.14. Australia
16.15. South Korea
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.3. Competitive Analysis
17.3.1. Estee Lauder Companies
17.3.2. Kolmar Korea Co., Ltd.
17.3.3. Able C&C Co., Ltd.
17.3.4. Adwin Korea Corp
17.3.5. Amorepacific Corporation
17.3.6. Annie s Way International Co., Ltd.
17.3.7. BANILLA CO
17.3.8. Bluehug, Inc.
17.3.9. BNH Cosmetics
17.3.10. Ceragem Health and Beauty Co, Ltd.
17.3.11. CK Beauty Enterprise Inc.
17.3.12. Clio
17.3.13. COSMAX Co., Ltd.
17.3.14. Cosmecca Co., Ltd.
17.3.15. Intercos Group
17.3.16. LG Household & Health Care Ltd.
17.3.17. Nature Republic Co., Ltd.
17.3.18. NEOGEN Corporation
17.3.19. The Beauty Factory, Ltd.
17.3.20. The Face Shop, Inc.
17.3.21. TonyMoly Co., Ltd.
17.3.22. Unilever PLC
17.3.23. Yuhan Corporation
