ThinkMarkets’ ThinkTrader Platform Wins ‘Best Trading App’ Award





LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkMarkets, a global leader in online CFD trading, recently received the Best Trading App award from CompareForexBrokers.com for its proprietary platform, ThinkTrader.

This award recognises ThinkTrader, and the people behind it, for delivering cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for traders.

CompareForexBrokers.com’s annual awards assess 34 leading forex brokers with ASIC, FCA or MAS tier-1 regulation, recognising those that stand out for their trading conditions, performance and innovation.

Commenting on the award, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said the following: “We’re delighted to have received another award recognising our ThinkTrader platform. This award reflects our long-term focus on building proprietary technology that puts traders first. ThinkTrader was designed to combine powerful analysis, robust execution and intuitive usability across web and mobile, giving traders access to the tools they need wherever they trade. Recognition like this reinforces our commitment to continuously improving the trading experience for our clients. I’d like to thank our dedicated team for building and shaping ThinkTrader, as well as our loyal clients for their continued support.”

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, stocks, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry’s most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit the ThinkMarkets website https://www.thinkmarkets.com/en/.

Contact

ThinkMarkets

pr@thinkmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ed18f1d-0be4-45fa-8d62-d7d56dae2636