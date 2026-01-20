RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-01-20
Start date2026-01-21
Maturity date2026-01-28
Interest rate, %1.75
Offered volume, SEK bn539.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn503.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn503.4
Number of bids16
Percentage allotted, %100.00



