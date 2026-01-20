|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-01-20
|Start date
|2026-01-21
|Maturity date
|2026-01-28
|Interest rate, %
|1.75
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|539.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|503.4
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|503.4
|Number of bids
|16
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
