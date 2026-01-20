Pet Oral Care Products Market Report 2026-2032: New Revenue Opportunities, $26.5 Billion Global Industry Roadmap, Competitive Strategy & Portfolio Analysis Featuring Chewy, Petco, Mars Veterinary, and Purina

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Pet Oral Care Products Market is undergoing rapid evolution as changing owner priorities, new product formats, and closer veterinary partnerships drive both opportunity and competitive complexity. Senior leaders evaluating this market must align strategies with emerging buyer behaviors, regulatory shifts, and advances in product science to secure sustainable growth.
Market Snapshot: Pet Oral Care Products Market Growth
The Pet Oral Care Products Market grew from USD 13.04 billion in 2025 to USD 14.47 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66%, reaching USD 26.51 billion by 2032. This growth reflects widespread adoption of preventive pet health practices, continuous innovation in product claims and formats, and increased collaboration with veterinary professionals across global regions.
Scope & Segmentation
- Product Types: Dental chews (composite, nylon, rawhide), dental sprays, dental treats, dental wipes, toothpastes and gels, water additives
- Target Species: Dogs (small, medium, large breeds), cats
- Distribution Channels: Online stores (brand websites, marketplaces), pet specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, veterinary clinics (hospitals, private clinics)
- End-Use Settings: Home use, professional (clinical) use
- Key Regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific
- Technology Themes: Formulation science, delivery system advances, digital retail platforms, data-driven personalization, sustainability initiatives
Key Takeaways
- Consumer expectations for pet oral care now mirror those for human dental hygiene, increasing demand for clinical-grade efficacy, ingredient transparency, and environmentally conscious packaging.
- Successful market entries are anchored in multi-format product ecosystems that combine palatability, evidence-based claims, and convenient, omnichannel access via both retail and veterinary channels.
- Advances in formulation and delivery systems widen the range of effective alternatives to brushing, facilitating higher owner adherence through low-barrier, easy-use product options.
- Professional endorsements and clinical validation are central to driving adoption, especially for products integrated with broader wellness platforms and loyalty-driven subscription models.
- Sustainability pressures and regional regulatory differences require tailored approaches to ingredient sourcing, labeling, and packaging to secure both compliance and consumer trust.
- Integrating digital engagement, including targeted education and direct-to-consumer fulfillment, accelerates repeat purchases and supports iterative product improvement through data feedback loops.
Why This Report Matters
- Equips strategy teams with actionable insights linking product innovation, regional trends, and evolving clinical standards to commercial and operational outcomes.
- Highlights the impact of regulatory changes and tariff developments on sourcing resilience, pricing, and channel selection.
- Supports decision-making through evidence-based analysis, enabling future-proof investments in R&D and omnichannel distribution.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$14.47 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$26.51 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Product Type
8.1. Dental Chews
8.1.1. Composite Chews
8.1.2. Nylon Chews
8.1.3. Rawhide Chews
8.2. Dental Sprays
8.3. Dental Treats
8.4. Dental Wipes
8.5. Toothpaste And Gels
8.6. Water Additives
9. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Animal Type
9.1. Cats
9.2. Dogs
9.2.1. Large Breed
9.2.2. Medium Breed
9.2.3. Small Breed
10. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Online Stores
10.1.1. Direct Brand Websites
10.1.2. E-Commerce Marketplaces
10.2. Pet Specialty Stores
10.2.1. Chain Stores
10.2.2. Independent Stores
10.3. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
10.3.1. National Chains
10.3.2. Regional Chains
10.4. Veterinary Clinics
10.4.1. Animal Hospitals
10.4.2. Private Clinics
11. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by End User
11.1. Home Use
11.2. Professional Use
12. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Pet Oral Care Products Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Pet Oral Care Products Market
16. China Pet Oral Care Products Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Arm & Hammer
17.6. Central Garden & Pet Company
17.7. Ceva Sante Animale S.A.
17.8. Colgate-Palmolive Company
17.9. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
17.10. Manna Pro Products, LLC
17.11. Mars, Incorporated
17.12. Merrick Pet Care, Inc.
17.13. Nestle S.A.
17.14. Nylabone Products
17.15. Oxyfresh Worldwide, Inc.
17.16. Petosan UK Ltd.
17.17. Petsmont
17.18. The Hartz Mountain Corporation
17.19. TropiClean Pet Products
17.20. Vegas B.V.
17.21. Veterinary Oral Health Council
17.22. Vetoquinol S.A.
17.23. Virbac S.A.
17.24. Zymox
