Explosive Growth in Telematics Insurance: Global Market to Surge to 988.8 Million Active Premiums by 2031

The global telematics insurance market is projected to surge to 278.41 million active premiums by 2026, expanding from 216.07 million in 2025. Projections for 2031 indicate a substantial increase to 988.8 million active premiums, growing at a 28.85% CAGR from 2026-2031. This rapid expansion is driven by insurers' adoption of data-centric pricing models leveraging real-time driving analytics and AI-enabled fraud detection. European carriers hold an early-mover advantage, while Asia-Pacific demonstrates significant growth driven by regulatory mandates and increasing smartphone penetration.

Technologically-advanced insurers and OEM programs that utilize proprietary vehicle data have a competitive edge. Challenges include compliance costs for data privacy and risks associated with aftermarket dongles. However, smartphone-centric platforms are minimizing deployment barriers and expanding consumer reach.

Understanding Global Telematics Insurance Market Trends

Insurers are shifting towards usage-based insurance models. Direct Assurance increased its YouDrive program by 27% in 2024, offering reduced average premiums of EUR 200 (USD 213) per customer. Progressive achieved USD 74.4 billion in net written premiums for 2024, with telematics programs being a significant driver of growth. The rapid expansion of pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) products highlights the need for incumbents to integrate mobile telematics solutions swiftly.

Innovations in Automotive Connectivity

5G and eSIM technologies are transforming vehicles into continuous data hubs. BMW's iX platform exemplifies resilient dual-SIM connectivity, enhancing data stream reliability. G+D's dual-active SIM architecture secures updates and ensures global roaming. Ericsson's IoT Accelerator supports large-scale remote SIM provisioning. Embedded connectivity removes hardware dependencies, increases data fidelity, and facilitates proactive risk prevention.

Data Privacy Challenges and Regulation Compliance

The European Data Protection Board's regulations, including explicit consent and user revocation rights, increase onboarding cycles and compliance costs. China's data storage mandates further complicate global platforms. Smaller insurers face challenges due to limited resources for continuous privacy audits, potentially losing market share to larger players.

Other Drivers and Challenges:

AI-Driven Fraud Detection Enhances Claims Processing

OEM API Monetization Offers New Revenue Opportunities

Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Pose Market Risk

Segment and Geography Analysis

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) products are outpacing the average market growth. India's 2025 regulation mandating pay-as-you-drive as a standard motor option is accelerating UBI adoption. Cambridge Mobile Telematics' platform validates MHYD economics by reducing claim frequency. Meanwhile, OBD-II dongles are losing market share to smartphone apps, attributing to a 32.62% CAGR growth in the latter.

Europe leads with a 32.41% market share in 2025, thanks to GDPR-backed consumer trust and strong road-safety policies. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a 32.47% CAGR to 2031, driven by India's location tracker mandate and China's automotive data standards. Progressive's success in North America mirrors the region's sustained growth despite regulatory challenges.

Companies Featured in This Report:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

GEICO

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

UnipolTech

Octo Telematics S.p.A.

DriveQuant SAS

IMS (Global) Ltd.

AXA SA

The Floow Ltd.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (RELX PLC)

Vodafone Group PLC

Vodafone Automotive S.p.A.

Viasat Group S.p.A.

Targa Telematics S.p.A.

Cambridge Mobile Telematics Inc.

Allstate Corp.

Additional Benefits of This Report:

Access to Market Estimate Sheet (Excel format)

3 Months of Analyst Support

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Usage Type

5.2 By Technology Platform

5.3 By Vehicle Type

5.4 By End-User

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.6 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



