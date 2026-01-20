BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on January 27, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on January 30, 2026.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.050
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.062
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.062
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.074
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.120
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.087
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.101
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.124
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.087
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.119
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.066
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.048
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.111
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.112
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.115
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.180
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.130
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.147
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.042
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.041
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.084
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.078
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.083
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.068
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.142
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.073
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.062
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.123
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.146
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.105
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.102
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.124
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.145
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.104
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.121
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.123
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.089
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.092


(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.089


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 26, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:                
Sydney Punchard                                                        
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com   
  


