Bondex & Web3.Career Launch in Decentraland, Driving the Next Era of Web3 Hiring

London, England, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bondex, the Web3 platform revolutionizing professional trust and credibility, has announced the launch of a dedicated career hub in Decentraland, which will operate as a decentralized social metaverse world where jobseekers can engage directly with Web3 enterprises as avatars and explore immediate recruitment opportunities.

Decentraland is the virtual world hub for enterprises such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, and now Bondex. Last year Decentraland attracted 3.9 million unique visitors, and over 270,000 unique wallets engaged with the platform.

At a time when AI is flooding hiring pipelines with fake credentials, inflated CVs, and unverifiable claims, Bondex is building the trust layer the industry is missing. The Decentraland hub makes that vision accessible—letting users explore Web3.Career’s job board from inside the metaverse, then dive deeper into Bondex’s verified ecosystem where your work speaks louder than your résumé.

Decentraland users can access the permanent installation as an avatar and chat with hiring managers, join workshops, and interact like they would in real life. Monthly workshops will bring together recruiters and experts across tech, finance, design, and other burgeoning Web3 professional tracks. Attendees can access the highly popular Web3.Career jobs board and apply directly through their avatars with just a few clicks.





This marks the latest evolution in the partnership between Bondex and Decentraland, after Bondex was named the official hiring partner for Decentraland Career Quest 2025, Decentraland’s flagship immersive career fair held in July 2025.

The launch of the dedicated career hub in Decentraland marks another important milestone in Bondex’s mission to rebuild global hiring, networking, and talent acquisition, underpinned by the principles of privacy and authenticity. Bondex offers jobseekers a seamless end-to-end experience, from building a verified, digital identity to discovering and applying for cutting-edge roles across the Web3 industry landscape, while filtering remote crypto jobs by salary, location, and skills.

Hiring the wrong candidate is a costly and escalating risk for organizations worldwide. CareerBuilder research places the average cost of a bad hire at $17,000, while 2021 findings from the U.S. Department of Labor show that replacement costs for specialized roles can reach $240,000. The Department also estimates that a poor hire can consume up to 30% of an employee’s first-year earnings, equating to $24,000 in losses on an $80,000 salary. In technology positions, replacement costs frequently exceed 100–150% of annual salary. With 74% of employers acknowledging past hiring mistakes and Gartner projecting that 25% of candidates will be fraudulent by 2028, the challenge now represents an estimated $600 billion annual economic impact.

“Decentraland is the established hub for enterprises such as Deutsche Bank, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger, as such, Bondex-verified job applicants will greatly benefit from these established connections. Together our platforms aim to connect legitimate talent, projects, and employers while driving positive hiring outcomes,” said Ignacio Palomera, Bondex Co-founder. “We’re inviting professionals across the industry spectrum to explore the exciting Web3 hiring landscape via our dedicated career hub in Decentraland.”

Bondex recently completed its acquisition of Remote3, a leading remote job board focused on developers, community managers, designers, and non-technical crypto roles. Remote3 brings more than 100,000 monthly page views and 20,500 registered profiles into the Bondex ecosystem. This follows Bondex’s acquisition of Web3.Career earlier this summer, establishing the company as the clear leader in Web3 talent aggregation. With both platforms under its umbrella, Bondex now accounts for more than half of all Web3 job-search traffic, meaning that, in practice, every second person looking for a crypto-related role passes through the Bondex network.

$BDXN is the native utility token that powers Bondex’s job platform, which now counts 5 million downloads, 2 million profiles, and more than 130,000 daily active users. The platform integrates directly with applicant tracking systems and HR software, giving employers access to verified Web3 talent while allowing users to earn and participate in the growth of the network. Bondex operates a dual-token model with an off-chain premium currency for platform services and an on-chain token, BDXN, for value sharing and governance. Token holders can take part in platform decisions as the ecosystem evolves. Over the past several weeks, BDXN has experienced more than 300% growth, driven by accelerating adoption across the Web3 job market.

For jobseekers, Bondex offers a seamless end-to-end experience, from building a verified digital identity to discovering and applying for roles across the crypto industry. Users can filter remote positions by salary, skills, and location, while engaging directly with the BDXN token as part of the platform’s incentive and governance model. As the company expands its job-board footprint, interaction with the BDXN token continues to scale alongside user growth.

Bondex previously raised over $10 million from Animoca Brands, Morningstar and CoinList, with user growth one of the primary goals for this funding. Companies like Blockchain.com, Ankr, Chainlink, Binance Recruitment, Solana, OKX Wallet, CoinMarketCap and Aptos are using Bondex to reach the right talent in its network of millions of Web3 professionals.

Bondex also facilitates a unique recruitment process where users can earn rewards up to $20,000 for successful referrals, creating an extended recruitment network for partners and hiring companies. The Bondex app is available to download for both iPhone and Android.

To join the millions of users using Bondex or to learn more, please visit https://bondex.app.

About Bondex

Launched in May 2022, Bondex has quickly become the largest and fastest-growing onchain professional network, with a user base exceeding 5 million. Its acquisition of Web3Career, the top job board in the Web3 space, expanded its reach and solidified its leadership in blockchain-based talent platforms.

Bondex uses blockchain infrastructure to create a new user ownership model. Individuals on the platform are rewarded for their contributions through tokenized incentives and reputation-based systems. This design positions users as active stakeholders in the ecosystem rather than passive participants.

By combining professional identity, verified reputation, and economic incentives, Bondex improves job matching, opens up new income streams, and supports decentralized career advancement. Together with Web3Career, it is building the infrastructure for a trust-based, user-owned talent economy.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first decentralized, community-driven social virtual world. It empowers users to create, explore, and connect within an open, immersive digital landscape where they fully own their digital assets. Whether hosting virtual events or designing their digital identity, individuals can shape a world that prioritizes self-expression and freedom—free from the constraints of corporate control. Governed by its community through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and supported by a non-profit Foundation, Decentraland operates as an open-source, traversable world that encourages creativity, ownership, and innovation. By fostering collaboration and community, Decentraland is shaping the future of digital interaction, where individuals can truly own and build their digital lives.

