Crypto Perpetuals Gain Momentum as Traders Set the Tone for 2026

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto perpetual futures are emerging as one of the defining trading instruments of early 2026, as traders continue to favour flexible, high-liquidity products amid evolving digital asset market conditions.

Early-year trading activity indicates that crypto perpetual futures, or “perps,” remain among the most actively traded crypto derivatives globally. Demand continues to be driven by both retail and professional traders seeking exposure to digital assets without fixed expiry dates, alongside deep liquidity and 24/7 market access.

Perpetual futures now account for a significant share of overall crypto derivatives volumes, reinforcing their position as a core trading instrument. At the same time, traders are placing greater emphasis on platforms that offer transparent pricing, robust execution, and access to multiple asset classes within structured trading environments.

Against this backdrop, Axi reports increased engagement across its crypto perpetual futures offering, as traders increasingly integrate crypto exposure alongside forex, indices, commodities, and shares.

Unlike many crypto-only venues, Axi provides access to fiat-settled crypto perpetual futures within a regulated trading environment, removing the need for stablecoin conversion and enabling clearer account management and cross-market exposure from a single platform.

“Early 2026 confirms what has been building for some time — crypto perps have become a core instrument for active traders,” said Stuart Cooke, Head of New Business at Axi. “We’re seeing established FX traders drawn to perps for their transparency and liquidity, while crypto-native traders increasingly explore traditional markets as volatility moderates.”

“As traders look for choice, flexibility, and convenience, integrating crypto perps into a broader multi-asset ecosystem allows for a more diversified and structured trading approach,” Cooke added.

As crypto markets continue to mature and derivatives remain dominant, access to deep liquidity, product diversity, and trusted trading frameworks is expected to remain a key consideration for traders in 2026.

About Axi

Axi is a global multi-asset trading brand offering access to forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto markets via regulated derivatives and spot-adjacent instruments. Its expanding crypto perpetual futures offering is designed to meet demand from both professional and retail traders seeking regulated, flexible, and globally accessible market exposure.

