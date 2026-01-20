MEXC Adds 32 Tokenized Stocks from Ondo Finance, Expanding Blue-Chip Access for 40 Million Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, has successfully launched 32 additional tokenized U.S. stock trading pairs in partnership with Ondo Finance . This rollout marks the seventh phase of collaboration between the two industry leaders,allowing the exchange's 40 million users to trade traditional equities with the same zero-fee advantage enjoyed across its crypto markets.

The new trading pairs are now live on MEXC's spot markets, bringing household names and institutional-grade assets to the platform. Users can now trade blue-chip equities directly on the platform, including Johnson & Johnson ( JNJON ), AbbVie ( ABBVON ), American Airlines ( AALON ), Caterpillar ( CATON ), and Amazon ( AMATON ), consumer giants such as Coca-Cola ( KOON ) and Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMGON ), alongside popular ETFs such as ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQON ) and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ( AGGON ). This launch increases MEXC's total offering to 101 tokenized stock spot pairs and 52 perpetual futures pairs, creating one of the largest zero-fee, on-platform gateways to traditional markets in crypto.

“MEXC is becoming a true trade-everything platform. Tokenized stocks and RWAs are the future of global investing, and zero-fee tokenized stock trading has long been part of our platform. Our expansion with Ondo Finance strengthens our mission to give 40 million users seamless, blockchain-powered access to institutional-quality assets, removing barriers and unlocking new opportunities worldwide,” said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC.

Building on the momentum of MEXC’s initial tokenised stock launch in September 2025, the seventh batch underscores the platform’s push for rapid innovation in the real-world asset (RWA) segment. All 32 trading pairs are denominated in USDT and supported by MEXC’s proprietary market-making technology, ensuring deep liquidity and tight spreads. A coordinated launch schedule enabled seamless market integration while preserving MEXC’s hallmark user experience.

With seven batches now live and further expansion of tokenised assets planned for 2026, MEXC and Ondo Finance are demonstrating that the integration of traditional equities with blockchain infrastructure can deliver both scale and reliability. For users, this means access to blue-chip equity exposure and enhanced portfolio diversification alongside crypto holdings, all within MEXC’s robust ecosystem.

