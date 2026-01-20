Market for Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Electronics Accelerates Toward Significant Growth Through 2033, Reflecting Global Electronics Production Boom

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Electronics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Polyurethane Adhesives In Electronics market is projected to grow from USD 1.25 billion in 2025 to USD 1.31 billion in 2026, reaching USD 1.68 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.00% during this period. This growth is driven by the increasing need for high-performance bonding materials in electric-vehicle (EV) battery packs, ongoing miniaturization of consumer electronics, and stringent safety regulations that prioritize low-emission chemistries.

Market players are focusing on rapid-cure, precision-dispense technologies that help reduce production times, particularly in high-volume Asian factories. There is also a surge in investments in thermally conductive and UV-curing chemistries to handle higher power densities in power modules and automotive inverters. Although price volatility for polyols and diisocyanates poses challenges, robust demand, especially from flexible-hybrid electronics, sustains positive growth momentum.

Market Trends and Insights

Miniaturization of Consumer Devices is increasing the demand for low-viscosity potting adhesives. Smaller devices like wearables and IoT sensors necessitate ultra-low-viscosity polyurethane formulations that encapsulate fragile components and withstand wide temperature variations. Such adhesives are gaining traction, especially in Asian markets, due to their ability to improve assembly efficiencies and reduce costs. The adoption of these materials in augmented-reality headsets is expected to further support market growth.

Thermal-Gap Fillers for EV Batteries are crucial for managing thermal runaway risks in high-energy battery packs. Thermally conductive polyurethane adhesives effectively dissipate heat and provide electrical insulation, enhancing battery safety and longevity. As EVs gain popularity, tier-one suppliers are securing long-term contracts for these materials, making this segment one of the fastest-growing areas in the polyurethane adhesives market.

Regulatory Challenges continue to shape the market landscape, with global regulations on VOC and isocyanate exposure tightening. Compliance costs are rising for smaller companies, driving a shift towards alternative formulations and impacting inventory management. Despite these challenges, major suppliers are introducing low-monomer grades, although lengthy qualification cycles could dampen short-term market growth.

Segment Analysis

Surface-flash curing polyurethane formulations commanded 63.73% of market revenue in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 5.30% CAGR through 2031. This segment benefits from reduced assembly times in mass production settings. The demand for electrically and thermally conductive variants is also rising, as they address key thermal and electrical challenges in various electronics applications. Hybrid chemistries that cater to shadowed joints and foldable displays are gaining interest, although they remain niche.

The report segments the market by product type (Electrically Conductive PU Adhesive, Thermally Conductive PU Adhesive, etc.), application (Surface Mounting, Conformal Coatings, etc.), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle-East, and Africa). Market forecasts are expressed in USD values.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific remained dominant with a 72.60% revenue share in 2025, largely due to China's substantial output of PCBs, smartphones, and EV batteries. The region benefits from scale advantages and efficient production practices, such as high-throughput UV curing. In North America, the EV battery sector drives demand for gap fillers, while aerospace applications fuel the market for lightweight potting compounds. Europe's growth is tied to automotive electrification and regulatory compliance, which are pushing OEMs towards innovative chemistries. Although still developing, markets in the Middle-East, Africa, and South America show potential for future growth, particularly with rising handset assembly activities.

Key Companies Included:

3M

Arkema

Ashland

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF

Covestro AG

DELO Industrie

Dow

Dymax

Epic Resins

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huitian New Materials

Huntsman International LLC.

INTERTRONICS

ITW Performance Polymers

Kangda New Materials (Group) Co., Ltd

Master Bond

Parker Hannifin Corp

Permabond

Sika AG

