Saudi Arabia Plastic Packaging Market Report 2026-2031 - Rising Demand for Lightweight Packaging in Saudi Arabia Driven by F&B Sector and Urbanization

The Saudi Arabia plastic packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with its value projected to ascend from USD 8.59 billion in 2025 to USD 8.86 billion in 2026, ultimately reaching USD 10.31 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.15% from 2026 to 2031. This trajectory aligns with Vision 2030's incentives, attracting global converters to hotspots like NEOM and Ras Al Khair. Rising non-oil exports, coupled with a buoyant food-and-beverage sector and consistent population growth, bolster demand for lightweight, high-barrier packaging formats.

Market Trends and Insights

Rising Demand from Food and Beverage Sector

Urbanization and a youthful demographic foster on-the-go consumption, favoring portion-controlled options such as pouches and stand-up bags. Domestic manufacturers expanding chilled ready-meal lines leverage multilayer films to enhance shelf life and minimize food waste. Vision 2030's 'Saudi Made' initiative broadens export possibilities, prompting converters to prioritize higher oxygen-barrier laminates optimal for international shipment.

Government Regulations

The National Center for Waste Management's aim for a 40% recycling rate by 2035 incentivizes oxo-biodegradable additives in single-use shopping bags. NEOM and Ras Al Khair serve as early adoption zones, experimenting with ISCC+-certified resins from SABIC under the TRUCIRCLE program. With SASO standards tightening, brand owners are securing long-term contracts for certified polymers, sustaining price premiums that support margins across the market.

Volatility in Resin Prices

Fluctuations in crude-derived resin prices have challenged converter margins. Spot LDPE prices varied by 27% across 2024-2025, compressing non-integrated converter gross margins by approximately 400 basis points. SABIC reported a SAR 1.2 billion net loss in early 2025 due to unfavorable naphtha-polyethylene spreads. Smaller companies seek to hedge costs through long-term domestic supply agreements.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints

Growth of E-commerce and modernization of retail sustaining flexible packaging adoption.

Increased pharmaceutical manufacturing under Vision 2030 fueling sterile packaging demand.

Inadequate domestic recycling infrastructure hindering circular packaging.

Segment Analysis

Rigid containers, pivotal in PET water bottles and HDPE jerrycans, commanded 52.12% of 2025 revenue, maintaining steady market throughput even as growth decelerates to 2.03% annually. Flexible formats are advancing at a 4.25% CAGR, driven by better cube efficiency and reduced damages in e-commerce logistics. Converter demand for advanced 11-layer blown-film lines increased by 18% in 2024, enabling local production of high-barrier snack pouches previously dependent on imports.

Tonnage dynamics are supported by channel-specific demands: HORECA entities favor rigid gallon jugs for water dispensers, while beauty brands implement refill pouch programs, reducing plastic by 70% per use cycle.

Polyethylene, contributing 31.05% of 2025 revenue, remains critical through diverse applications such as shrink film and detergent bottles. Despite volatility, it holds over one-third of the market share. Specialty barriers exhibit a 4.32% CAGR, driven by demand in export and pharma packaging. SABIC's future advancements in barrier resin production at Riyadh Techno-Valley bolster secure supply for local converters.

In the snack-food sector, polypropylene prevails in overwraps due to its superior stiffness and clarity. PET remains dominant in carbonated beverage packaging. Conversely, PVC sees a slow phase-out in consumer goods following updated SASO hazard guidelines.

The comprehensive report categorizes the plastic packaging market by type, material, and end-user industry, providing forecasts in terms of value (USD).

Key Companies Covered:

National Paper Products Company

Akram K. Bader and Partner Co.

Sealed Air Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Arabian Plastic Industrial Company Limited (APICO)

Zamil Plastic Industries Co.

Takween Advanced Industries

Advanced Flexible Packaging Co.

Gulf Packaging Industries Ltd.

Octal Group

Obeikan Investment Group

Al Watania Plastics

Filling and Packing Materials Mfg Co. (FIPCO)

Amcor PLC

Al-Rowad National Plastic Co.

