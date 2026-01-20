Global Matcha Market Set for Rapid Growth: Industry Poised to Reach $5 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Health and Wellness Trends

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Matcha - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The matcha market, valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2025, is projected to expand from USD 3.91 billion in 2026 to USD 5.35 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.47%. This growth is driven by health-centric consumption, social-media influence on ceremonial tea traditions, and premium pricing due to limited raw material supplies. Robust demand converges with functional food trends, highlighting matcha's L-theanine and antioxidant-rich profile that differentiates it from conventional caffeinated beverages. The plant-based diet surge in North America and Europe bolsters matcha's appeal as a dairy-free energy alternative, with e-commerce enhancing direct-to-consumer models that emphasize origin authenticity and premium positioning. Supply diversification in China and Japanese tencha grower subsidies aim to mitigate shortages, though climate and labor constraints maintain tight inventories and higher prices.

Global Matcha Market Trends and Insights

Popularity of Functional Foods and Beverages Matcha plays a key role in the functional foods revolution, allowing brands to stand out through scientifically-backed health claims. Matcha ensures a steady energy boost without the post-coffee slump, appealing to urban consumers seeking cognitive benefits. In Saudi Arabia, there's a strong belief in matcha's health benefits, though sporadic consumption highlights the need for education. With FDA support for functional food claims, brands can emphasize validated benefits over generic wellness claims.

Expansion of Plant-Based and Vegan Diets With increasing plant-based diet adoption, matcha demand surges as a protein-rich dairy alternative. Sales of plant-based proteins in U.S. foodservice channels have grown by 8%, driven by young consumers. Oatside's introduction of a matcha oat latte underscores this trend, highlighting matcha's functional advantages and taste adaptability in Asian markets. Matcha brands have the opportunity to capitalize on the plant-based market, setting premium prices while emphasizing health benefits. Powdered matcha products blend effortlessly into plant-based recipes, retaining both flavor and nutritional integrity.

Competition from Alternative Superfoods The competition among alternative superfoods like turmeric and spirulina is fierce, as they often offer similar functional benefits at lower price points. In the superfood latte arena, matcha competes with counterparts like golden milk. To distinguish itself, matcha brands can emphasize its unique bioactive traits and educate consumers on cognitive advantages.

Segment Analysis

Regular matcha maintains an 84.88% market share in 2025, valued for its authentic taste and versatility. Flavored matcha variants are expected to grow at a 7.26% CAGR due to taste adaptation strategies in less traditional markets. Regular matcha's stronghold underscores consumer preference for authenticity, while flavored options find success in North America and Europe with familiar flavors combined with matcha's benefits. Flavored innovations position themselves as premium offerings, with brands like Aiya rolling out sugar-free variants for health-conscious consumers. Flavored matcha faces heightened regulatory scrutiny, while the classic grade focuses on culinary applications and ceremonial grade on premium positioning.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, Asia Pacific holds a 44.60% market share, driven by Japan's traditional consumption. The region's maturity sees slower growth compared to emerging markets. Supply constraints impact Japan's ability to meet demand, while China's Guizhou Province aims to ramp up production. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth with a 7.59% CAGR, thanks to health trends and social media influence. Flavored matcha has been pivotal in this region's adaptation, supported by e-commerce. Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa present growth potential, each requiring tailored strategies to meet local consumer preferences.

