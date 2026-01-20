Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Report 2026-2031: Analysis by Business Model, Property Type, Price Band, Mode of Sale, and City with Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia residential real estate market is projected to reach USD 164.85 billion in 2026, growing from USD 154.61 billion in 2025, with forecasts indicating a rise to USD 227.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.62% over 2026-2031.

Driven by Vision 2030, government initiatives enhance homeownership, supported by strong population growth and increased mortgage liquidity. The demand-supply gap is prompting new housing developments to meet market needs. Sales remain predominant; however, a flourishing rental culture influences unit demographics, amenities, and lease durations. The surge in apartment construction is noted due to urban land scarcity, and affordable housing is buoyed by subsidies and expedited approval processes. Execution capacity is improving, as indicated by an 8% year-over-year rise in contract awards for real estate projects in H1 2024, with total construction spending at USD 49.3 billion.

Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Trends and Insights Government-Backed Housing Initiatives Under Vision 2030

Vision 2030 initiatives are making homeownership more accessible by targeting a 70% ownership rate, reducing down-payments to 5%, and increasing mortgage liquidity via securitization. The National Housing Company's USD 665 million deal with China State Construction Engineering for 20,000 homes highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment, alongside the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company's USD 906 million transaction with Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest secondary-market deal. Land-release schemes and off-plan regulation reforms expand market access.

Persistent Housing Shortage Sustaining Demand for New Projects

Supply-demand imbalances persist, with Saudi Arabia needing over 800,000 additional homes by 2030. Current plans to deliver 300,000 units by 2025 fall short of demand, especially in Riyadh, exacerbating the shortage among mid-income households. The Real Estate General Authority is addressing quality standards and underserved regions.

High Construction Costs Driven by Material Price Volatility

Rising construction costs, driven by material price volatility and labor shortages, impact project budgets. Cement consumption for H1 2024 hit 22.6 million tons, affecting funding and timelines. Mega-projects over USD 850 billion consume resources, delaying completions. Remote projects face compounded freight costs. Although local manufacturing is expanding, a capacity gap remains.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing young population and rising household formation boost residential demand

Urban development and infrastructure projects create new residential hubs

Economic reliance on oil prices affects consumer affordability and investor confidence

Segment Analysis

In 2025, sales represented 63.95% of the residential market, aligning with cultural preferences and supported by subsidized mortgages. Off-plan escrow-backed commitments foster security and confidence, with firms like ROSHN using virtual showrooms to expedite sales. The rental market is expected to grow at a 7.11% CAGR to 2031, driven by expatriate movements and younger demographic needs.

While apartments and condominiums accounted for 52.05% of revenue in 2025, with a 7.29% CAGR through 2031, these remain vital due to urban land constraints. Developers incorporate lifestyle amenities to satisfy consumer expectations. As plot costs and utility expenses rise, vertical living becomes more appealing.

The apartment market benefits from transit connectivity, aligning with sustainability goals. As digital permits and modular construction gain traction, domestic firms improve build cycles. Foreign collaboration brings innovation in design and energy efficiency. Over 70,000 apartment units are slated for delivery by 2027, maintaining their role in urban growth.

