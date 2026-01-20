Indonesia Coal Market Analysis Report 2026 | Shares, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts to 2031 | Mandatory DMO Price Caps Challenge Investment in Indonesia's Coal Sector

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Coal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia coal market is projected to grow from 0.89 billion tons in 2025 to 0.95 billion tons in 2026 and is forecast to reach 1.28 billion tons by 2031, with a 6.24% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. As the world's largest thermal-coal exporter, Indonesia plays a pivotal role in the global coal sector, driven by ongoing PLN baseload demand, a nickel smelting boom, and the China-plus-One strategy. Despite increasing global decarbonization measures, the Indonesian coal market flourishes due to strategic offtake contracts and premium-grade pricing power.



The market continues to benefit from prolonged PLN-led baseload demand for low-CV thermal coal, as coal remains the most cost-effective option within Indonesia's power generation stack. This structural demand floor is complemented by the surge in coal-fired captive power for nickel and EV-battery smelters. The nickel-ore export ban of 2020 led to substantial investments in nickel processing complexes, inherently linking coal demand to the burgeoning low-carbon economy. These captive arrangements allow for higher realizations, ensuring profit margins amid a diversifying revenue stream.



Indonesia's Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) mandates miners to sell 25% of annual output under government-set benchmarks, limiting margin expansions and inclining producers to export higher-grade coal. Though this policy shields buyers from volatile prices, it lowers investment enthusiasm in new low-rank coal ventures.



Significant drivers include the China-plus-One strategy shifting seaborne demand to Indonesia and government incentives for gasification and DME initiatives, which open new domestic opportunities for low-rank coal. Meanwhile, JETP funding for coal-plant retirement accelerates Indonesia's energy transition efforts.



Detailed segment analysis reveals that sub-bituminous coal, constituting 46.85% of the market in 2025, will see a rise in bituminous and coking coal output, expected to grow at a 7.86% CAGR over 2026-2031, capturing nearly one-third of the market by 2031. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing need for higher-CV coal for ultra-supercritical power plants and regional metallurgy demands.



The report covers major market players, including PT Bumi Resources Tbk, PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, and PT Bayan Resources Tbk, among others, and segments the market by coal grade and application. It provides comprehensive insights into market forecasts, challenges, and emerging opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

PT Bumi Resources Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Bayan Resources Tbk

PT Bukit Asam Tbk

PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk

PT Kaltim Prima Coal

PT Arutmin Indonesia

PT Kideco Jaya Agung

PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk

PT Indika Energy Tbk

Golden Energy & Resources Ltd

BlackGold Natural Resources

PT Bhakti Energi Persada

PT Bayan International

PT Multi Harapan Utama

Adani Indonesia (Adaro JV)

Glencore (PT Balangan Coal)

PT Petrosea Tbk

PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk

PT Resource Alam Indonesia Tbk

