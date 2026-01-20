Saudi Arabia Cloud Services Market Worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2031: Hyperscaler Investment Fuels Rapid Infrastructure Growth

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cloud Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia cloud services market is poised for significant growth, driven by ambitious national initiatives and strategic investments. Valued at USD 4.77 billion in 2025, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.74%, reaching USD 11.47 billion by 2031.

The digital transformation spurred by Vision 2030 and the Communications and Information Technology Commission's Cloud-First Policy underpins this growth trajectory. Heightened hyperscaler capital expenditure further strengthens the market's foundation, enabling rapid deployment and minimal infrastructure upkeep, particularly in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Robust foreign direct investment exceeding USD 21 billion in data center infrastructure contributes to competitive pricing and low latency, encouraging widespread adoption in regulated industries. Furthermore, the surge in artificial intelligence workloads requires GPU-rich cloud instances, intensified by large-scale GPU purchases and sovereign chip alliances.

Emerging technologies like edge-cloud deployments in NEOM and Riyadh are facilitating gaming, streaming, and industrial IoT applications, optimizing performance and compliance.

Key Market Trends

Digital-First Mandates Fuel Migration

Vision 2030 mandates cloud procurement across government entities, influencing private-sector decisions. The Digital Government Authority's Emerging Technology Adoption Readiness Index supports migration planning. A comprehensive digital-infrastructure program worth USD 24.8 billion achieves 99% internet penetration and extensive 5G coverage. Budget allocations for cloud-enabled technologies grow, with 85% of public-sector leaders and 45% evaluating AI-driven workloads.

Hyperscaler Investments Strengthen Infrastructure

Major investments by AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle prime Saudi Arabia's infrastructure for next-gen services. AWS's USD 5.3 billion investment introduces innovative centers to enhance AI workloads, fostering local talent and reducing latency. Oracle's expanded Riyadh region offers over 100 cloud services under stringent data residency requirements.

Challenges and Opportunities

The rapid scaling of digital projects highlights a talent gap, reliant on expatriate expertise, elevating costs. Programs like One Million Arab Coders aim to address this skills deficit, training 25,000 women, while AWS commits to educating 30,000 citizens.

Segment Insights

SaaS dominated 44.02% of the 2025 market due to enterprises opting for turnkey solutions. PaaS projects a 16.64% CAGR, meeting developer demand for integrated toolchains. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) remains crucial for sectors requiring stringent data control, such as oil and gas.

Public cloud services accounted for 65.72% of the 2025 market share, capitalizing on scalability and cost-efficiency. Hybrid cloud solutions are expected to grow at a 16.41% CAGR as companies balance on-premise controls with cloud elasticity.

