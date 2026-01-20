Global Risk Report: Q3 2025 Report: 43 Countries Were Identified in the Low-risk Zone, 48 Countries Under Medium Risk, 59 Countries Under High Risk

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Risk Report: Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The twenty-ninth update of the the analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) Q3 2025 ranks Ireland at the top, followed by Switzerland and Singapore. 43 countries were identified in the low-risk zone, 48 countries under medium risk, 59 countries under high risk, and three countries in the very high-risk zone in GCRI Q3 2025.



Global Risk Report is based on the analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) which is a unique country risk-rating model that determines the existing and future level of country risk by assessing various qualitative and quantitative factors. The index is formulated to help firms prepare their global business strategies on the basis of historical developments in an economy and also their future expectations.



The Country Risk Index incorporates the latest available macroeconomics, political, social, technological, environmental and legal data from a range of recognized national and international statistical sources, and incorporates proprietary data from the analyst Economics Research. The model also features expert analytical judgment from in-house economists and takes into account their insights and opinions. By applying a robust approach to assessing risk, The analyst analysts ensure that strategists have an effective tool to assess current trends and risks facing the economies across the globe.



Report Scope

Global risk: In the GCRI Q3 2025 update, the global average risk score edged up to 53.2 out of 100 from 53 in Q2 2025, indicating a marginal increase in global risk. This rise was mainly driven by the full implementation of new tariff rates in Q3 2025. Additionally, the temporary boost from frontloading, in which firms accelerated activity and shipments ahead of the tariff start date, disappeared in Q3 2025, contributing to the slightly higher risk environment.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific's risk score decreased to 51.5 in Q3 2025 from 51.6 in Q2, as the Trump administration concluded trade deals with major Asian economies, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh, easing external pressures through tariff reductions. However, ongoing and uncertain trade negotiations with China and India continued to cloud the regional outlook during the quarter, limiting the overall improvement in risk conditions and leaving the region exposed to potential setbacks in the evolving trade environment.

Americas: In GCRI Q3 2025, the Americas' risk score remained unchanged at 54.8 out of 100 from the previous quarter. Risk in the US remains elevated as higher tariffs increase raw material import costs, fueling consumer price inflation. Key regional risks include external sector uncertainty, political volatility, governance weaknesses, economic instability, and the growing influence of organized crime. The region is also highly vulnerable to climate change impact and natural disasters, aggravating its overall risk profile.

Europe: Europe's regional risk score rose to 39.5 in Q3 2025 from 39.3 in Q2 2025, as tariff measures reversed earlier export gains and highlighted ongoing weaknesses, including the impact of trade barriers and a persistent productivity gap with the US. To achieve sustainable, long-term growth, Europe must prioritize ambitious structural reforms, credible fiscal consolidation, and deeper market integration to boost competitiveness, enhance resilience to external shocks, and support higher productivity across member economies.

Middle East and Africa: The risk score in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) rose slightly to 63.5 in Q3 2025 from 63.2 in Q2 2025. Lower global demand and persistent geopolitical tensions remain key challenges for the region. However, major economies such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are increasingly leveraging technology and tourism to diversify and strengthen growth. At the same time, ongoing fiscal vulnerabilities in oil-dependent countries are heightening the need for prudent budget management and structural reforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Risk (Q3 2025 Update) - Summary

Global Risk - Key Highlights

The analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) Q3 2025 - Country Ranking

The analyst Country Risk Index (GCRI) Q3 2025 - Key Takeaways

Flashback - December 2024 to November 2025

Key Events - Q4 2025 to Q3 2026

GCRI - Heat Map Q3 2025

GCRI - Global Landscape 2025

Major Risks and Recovery

Accelerating De-Dollarization

Trade Tensions: Unpacking the Impact of US' Tariff Policies

Geopolitical Conflicts - Key Updates

Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Regional Analysis - Europe

Regional Analysis - Americas

Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa

Methodology & Appendix

