Vietnam Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029 - Government Mandates Accelerate E-Invoicing and Digital Acceptance Infrastructure

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Vietnamese cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Vietnam Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Vietnamese cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Vietnamese cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, credit transfer, cash, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Vietnamese cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Vietnamese cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Government initiatives will drive the growth of digital payments. In March 2025, the government issued Decree No. 70/2025/ND-CP, which requires businesses and individuals with annual revenue of VND1 billion ($39,991.77) or more-and those selling goods or providing direct-to-consumer services-to use electronic invoices generated from cash registers. Effective from June 2025, the decree is expected to support growth of digital acceptance infrastructure across Vietnam.

The introduction of agent banking services with basic banking offerings in remote areas has driven banked population growth. In June 2024, the SBV issued a circular regulating payment agent activities, which was effective from July 1, 2024. Subsequently, in December 2024, VPBank partnered with Mobile World to launch a payment agent model in Vietnam. As part of the agreement, VPBank customers can perform basic banking services such as deposits, withdrawals, and money transfer services at Mobile World and Dien May Xanh stores. Similarly, in May 2025, MB Bank partnered with Viettel Store to offer basic banking services to its customers, including account opening as well as transferring, depositing, and withdrawing money at nearly 400 Viettel outlets.

Vietnam is advancing its cashless economy by integrating card-based payments into public transport systems. In April 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport introduced an open-loop electronic ticketing system for buses. The new system supports payments made via debit, credit, and prepaid cards; mobile wallets; and smart devices, marking a major step toward widespread digital payment adoption. As of October 2025, 95% of buses operating in Ho Chi Minh City had been installed with cashless payment systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. Alternative Payments



7. Payment Innovation



8. Job Analysis



9. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



10. Appendix

Companies Featured

NAPAS

VietinBank

BIDV

Agribank

Vietcombank

HDBank

Sacombank

Techcombank

ACB

Eximbank

DongA Bank

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

