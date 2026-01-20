Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey Report 2025: Increasing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance, Drones, and AI

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mine-Site Technology Adoption Survey, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest mine-site technology adoption survey shows over 60% of mines surveyed have now made either significant investments in, or fully implemented, mine planning and scheduling software or mine communication systems. The highest penetration of these technologies was in Canada, whilst safety technologies such as collision avoidance are also used widely, particularly in South Africa.



Over the next two years a high share of mines expect to invest in predictive maintenance for plant and mobile equipment, while drones and software also continuing to rank high in terms of expected investment. High shares of non-majors are expecting to invest in drones and software, while a high proportion of majors are expecting to continue to invest in predictive maintenance.



For areas expecting to see investment over the coming two years, mines in Brazil frequently cited predictive maintenance; Canadian mines autonomous/teleremote vehicles; and electric vehicles were commonly mentioned in India as expected investments in the coming years.



According to the survey, 15% of miners are already noticing the impact of AI on their operations, up on 8% in last year's survey, while 45% expect AI to impact their operations within the next 1-5 years (37% in 2024). Now just 12%, believe it will take more than ten years for AI to have a noticeable impact on their mine (18% in 2024), and 7% think it will never happen (11% in 2024). While the cost of the technology and skills required were cited as the main barriers to adoption, the share citing the former was down from 53% in 2024 to 48%.



Since 2020, the degree to which mines have invested in predictive maintenance and safety-related technologies, such as fatigue detection, collision avoidance and wearable technologies, have increased the most. Looking ahead, mines in Africa and the Americas had the greatest expectations for investments in technology overall, with the primary areas being predictive maintenance in both regions, and also software in Africa.



Report Scope

The survey was conducted between June and August 2025, and included only operating mine sites.

A total of 162 individual mines were interviewed, giving a confidence interval (margin of error) of 8% with a 95% confidence level.

Almost 56% of responses were from surface-only mines; 19% from underground-only mines, and 25% from individuals where the mines had both surface and underground operations. Only one response was accepted per mine.

The split between majors and minor (mid-tier miners or producing juniors) was 84% to 16%, respectively.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current adoption rates for each of 13 key technologies

Compare adoption by mine type, region and company type

Assess the potential for future investment by technology, both new investment and future investment.

Analyse potential investment rates by region, mine type and company type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Survey scope & methodology

Geographic representation

Level of investment by technology

Future investment expectations

Regional summaries

Artificial Intelligence

Telecommunications

Technology summaries

Appendix

