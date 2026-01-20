Structured Cabling Market Report 2025-2033: Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global structured cabling market was valued at 13.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 36.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% from 2025 to 2033.

The structured cabling market is propelled by an unprecedented wave of hyperscale data-center builds and campus upgrades for Wi-Fi 7 and 400-GbE cores. CRU logs optical fiber demand at 551 million fiber-kilometers in 2023 and confirms firm orders for 610 million this year, while BSRIA counts 195 million copper nodes scheduled for delivery by December. Production remains concentrated among CommScope, Corning, Panduit, Belden, Legrand, and Prysmian; combined, their US plants added three fiber draw towers and two Category-rated jack lines since Q4 2023, lifting weekly output by 2.1 million fiber-kilometers and 460,000 copper connectors while trimming domestic lead times to eleven days.

Request Sample PDF Copy: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/structured-cabling-market

Hyperscale Data Centers Drive Surge in Fiber and Cabling Demand

Demand is clustering in hyperscale cloud, colocation, healthcare, and smart manufacturing. Synergy Research now lists 967 operational hyperscale facilities, thirty-four of which opened in Q1 2024; each requires about 2.4 million feet of low-loss single-mode fiber and 185,000 Cat6A drops. Meta’s Gallatin, Tennessee campus, completed in March, consumed 5 million feet of Cat6A plus 4,800 MPO-24 trunks sourced from Panduit.

In healthcare, Kaiser Permanente wired three California medical centers with 12,400 PoE-ready links for real-time location services and building automation. On factory floors, Bosch Rexroth’s new Charlotte plant pulled 3,600 shielded Cat7A runs to support Time Sensitive Networking. Spot pricing shows easing pressure: OM4 cable averages US$ 0.16 per meter, Cat6A plenum US$ 0.21 per foot, and panel-mount MPO cassettes US$ 84 each, all slightly below mid-2023 peaks.

Structured Cabling Market Surges as 967 Hyperscale Facilities Drive Massive Deployments

Hyperscale cloud operators are the primary engine driving the structured cabling market in 2024. Synergy Research logs 967 operational hyperscale facilities worldwide and confirms 278 additional campuses at various construction stages, 142 of them in North America alone. Each fresh build averages 2.6 million feet of low-loss single-mode fiber, 190,000 Cat6A drops, and 4,500 MPO-24 trunk assemblies. That aggregates to a projected pull of 724 million fiber-feet and 53 million copper links before year-end. Corning therefore reopened its Wilmington, North Carolina, draw tower in February, adding 1.4 million fiber-kilometers yearly capacity, while CommScope expanded its Texas molding plant to ship 85,000 additional RJ-45 jacks every week, reducing domestic lead times to ten business days.

Demand intensity is equally evident in retrofit projects. In March, Amazon Web Services rewired its Ashburn, VA cluster, installing 9,800 new single-mode trunk cables to accommodate 400-GbE leaf-spine upgrades and drawing 68,000 Cat6A plenum whips for smart-rack power sensing. Meta’s Gallatin, TN campus consumed five million feet of copper and 4,800 MPO cassettes supplied by Panduit; on delivery day, Panduit reported an outbound volume record of 176 pallets. Together, the five cloud providers have reserved 31,200 kilometers of OM4 and 18,700 kilometers of OS2 fiber through Q4 contracts, a queue that has absorbed forty percent of Corning’s allocation. For stakeholders, hyperscale appetite secures revenue visibility across the structured cabling market.

Global Data-Center Growth Drives Record Structured Cabling Demand

Global data-center inventory shows 1,040 hyperscale campuses, about 5,100 large colocation or enterprise sites, and roughly 8,700 micro or edge modules in service. Every tier demands denser cabling each quarter. A Phoenix edge pod arriving on a single truck carries ninety pre-terminated fiber harnesses that technicians can certify in forty-eight hours.

Singapore’s newest colocation hall landed with rooftop conduits already filled with 144-fiber ribbon, ready for 800 GbE day-one. Operators specify low-smoke zero-halogen jackets across all runs, mirroring fire-safety rules applied in automated warehouses driving the North America forklift battery charger market, where charger rows sit beneath the same plenum spaces.

Demand is shaping around leaf-spine rebuilds and AI clusters in the structured cabling market. Corning booked 31,200 kilometers of OS2 trunks through December, and Panduit shipped 6.4 million MPO-24 trunks in the first four months, three-quarters of last year’s total. Factory-built white-space modules now integrate copper whips for smart-rack power sensing and fiber trunks for 800 GbE, slashing on-site labor hours by two-thirds.

North America Dominates the Structured Cabling Market with 35% Share.

North America leads the global structured cabling market by capturing over 35% market share because no other region concentrates as much digital infrastructure, public funding, and vendor capacity in one geography. The United States alone hosts about 420 hyperscale campuses, 3,100 colocation or enterprise data centers, and nearly 12,000 edge modules, each absorbing thousands of MPO trunks and millions of feet of single-mode glass.

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Apple together booked forty-one new domestic builds in 2024, collectively ordering 640 million fiber-feet and 58 million copper terminations. Federal programs amplify momentum: the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment initiative adds 418,000 rural fiber miles, while the Infrastructure Act finances multi-gig 5G corridors and smart-city pilots in forty states. Demand clusters in data halls first, telecom switch-rooms second, and PoE-driven commercial towers third, with rural school districts rapidly catching up. Every layer feeds the structured cabling market, keeping lead times inside ten business days despite record volume.

Structured Cabling Market Major Players:

ABB Ltd

Anixter International Inc.

Belden Inc.

Legrand SA

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corning Inc.

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hubnetix Corp.

Nexans

Siemens AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Cable Type

Copper Cables Cat 5E Cat 6 Cat 6A Cat 7/7A Others (Cat 8)

Fiber Optic Cables Single-mode fiber Multi-mode fiber



By Application

Data Center

Local Area Network (LAN)

Wide Area Network (WAN)

Campus Networks

Telecommunications

By Industry Verticals

IT & Telecom

Commercial Offices Retail

Government

Industrial Manufacturing Energy

Healthcare

Education

Residential

Transportation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube