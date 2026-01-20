Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market Outlook, 2026-2031 - Rising AI Workloads and Tier-3 Uptime Standards Fuel Saudi Arabia's Diesel Generator Market for Data Centers

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market is poised for robust growth, with a projected market size of USD 0.22 billion by 2026, advancing from USD 0.2 billion in 2025. Future estimates highlight a significant rise to USD 0.34 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 9.09% from 2026-2031.

The market is significantly influenced by the strategic initiatives under Vision 2030, which emphasizes rapid infrastructure development. Expanding data centers, necessitating Tier-3+ redundancy, and the prevalence of remote construction zones without adequate grid access are fueling demand. Despite the diesel price reform in 2024, mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya continue to necessitate diesel generator deployment. The oil and gas sector, religious tourism, and healthcare facilities maintain a consistent procurement cycle, adhering to the Saudi Building Code 2024.

Market Dynamics

Vision 2030 Infrastructure Expansion

The diesel generator market is experiencing a boom due to overlapping construction timelines for grand initiatives like NEOM, Red Sea Project, Qiddiya, and Diriyah Gate. With over a million workers anticipated at these sites by 2026, reliance on diesel gensets for power is imperative amid inadequate grid connections. Companies like Saudi Diesel Equipment underscore this demand, delivering substantial equipment orders as construction activities peak. Although grid advancements could temper growth between 2025 and 2027, Vision 2030's ambitious projects ensure sustained market presence.

Data Center Growth

As data centers in Saudi Arabia aim for 1,300 MW of IT load by 2030, up from 300 MW in 2024, adherence to Tier-3 uptime requirements necessitates robust diesel backup solutions. Leading projects such as Center3's billion-dollar roadmap and ICS Arabia's Desert Dragon campus demand multi-megawatt diesel arrays, driven by increasing AI-related workloads. Stricter building codes also push for integrated emergency systems, bolstering the diesel generator market's prospects.

Environmental Regulations

Saudi Arabia's SASO standards parallel European Stage V emissions regulations, imposing stringent limits on particulate matter and NOx. Compliance pressures lead rental fleets to retrofit or retire non-compliant assets. Although these factors might moderate growth, they incentivize the adoption of Stage V technology and potential market share expansion for compliant suppliers.

Segment Analysis

The 75-375 kVA segment saw 27.95% of the 2025 revenue, essential for towers and small project sites. Meanwhile, the 375-750 kVA category, projected to grow at 11.05% CAGR, supports medium data centers and hospitals preferential to paralleled setups. Hybrid diesel-lithium battery combinations are gaining traction, promoting efficiency even as Vision 2030 demands escalate. For capacities above 750 kVA, the market bifurcates: off-grid applications persist with diesel, while grid-linked industries explore gas alternatives.

The Saudi Arabia Diesel Generator Market covers various capacities, applications, and end users:

Capacity: Below 75 KVA, 75 To 375 KVA, 375 To 750 KVA, 750 To 2,000 KVA, Above 2,000 KVA

Below 75 KVA, 75 To 375 KVA, 375 To 750 KVA, 750 To 2,000 KVA, Above 2,000 KVA Application: Stand-by/Backup Power, Prime/Continuous Power, Peak-shaving/Load Management

Stand-by/Backup Power, Prime/Continuous Power, Peak-shaving/Load Management End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Key Players in the Market Include:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

Perkins Engines Company Ltd.

Doosan Corporation (Doosan Portable Power)

Aksa Power Generation

FG Wilson

MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Engine & Turbo

Himoinsa Middle East FZE

Wartsila Saudi Arabia

Aggreko PLC

Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd.

Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Co. Ltd.

Kirloskar DMCC

Teksan Generator

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

Report Purchase Benefits:

Access to market estimate sheets in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.8 PESTLE Analysis



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Capacity (kVA)

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End User



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment



