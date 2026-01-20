Grenada Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grenada Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 'Grenada Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance' report offers a comprehensive analysis of the insurance regulatory landscape in Grenada. Through extensive research, it provides in-depth insights into the regulations governing life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation, and transit insurance. Furthermore, it outlines the statutory requirements for establishing and operating insurance and reinsurance companies, as well as intermediaries.

The report synthesizes expert research, modeling, and analysis, enabling insurers to understand the current insurance regulations and anticipate forthcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation, and legal structure of Grenada. This also includes the scope and limitations of non-admitted insurance within the nation.

Report Scope

An examination of Grenada's insurance regulatory framework.

Insight into recent and anticipated amendments in the country's insurance regulations.

A detailed breakdown of regulations and market practices related to diverse insurance products.

Comprehensive rules regarding compulsory insurance classes and non-admitted insurance within Grenada.

Critical parameters such as licensing requirements, allowed foreign direct investment, minimum capital prerequisites, and solvency and reservation stipulations.

Specifics of Grenada's tax and legal systems impacting the insurance sector.

Key Highlights

The Grenadian Authority for the Regulation of Financial Institutions oversees the insurance industry.

Composite insurance operations are allowed within the industry.

An insurance levy of 1% applies to all contracts, excluding life insurance.

Non-admitted insurance is prohibited; however, non-admitted reinsurers are permitted.

Registration with the National Insurance Scheme is mandatory for all operating businesses in Grenada.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Legislation Overview

1.1 Supervision and Control

1.2 Legislation

2. Compulsory Insurance

3. Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

4. Company Registration and Operation

4.1 License

4.2 Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

4.3 Minimum Capital Requirements

4.4 Solvency Margins

4.5 Reserve Requirements

4.6 Statutory Return Requirements

4.7 Fee Structure

5. Taxation

5.1 Tax on Insurance Premium

5.2 Corporate Income Tax

5.3 Corporate Capital Gains Tax

5.4 Value Added Tax

6. Legal System

7. Policy Practice



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6una6f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.