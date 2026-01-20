World Press Briefing and World Broadcasters Meeting for Sanya 2026 Opens in South China's Sanya

SANYA, China, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two-day World Press Briefing & World Broadcasters Meeting for the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 opened on January 19 in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, bringing hundreds of media and broadcasting representatives from around the world to jointly carry out the planning of the global promotion and broadcast of the upcoming Asian beach sports spectacle, for this April.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Jian Zhou, Director of Media & Broadcast of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), delivering a speech on behalf of Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, Chair of the OCA Media Committee, said that the meeting provided an important platform for all parties to gain an in-depth understanding of the service facilities and preparatory progress for Sanya 2026, and expressed the expectation of working together to present the Games' achievements to the world. Gianni Merlo, President of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), said in a video address that China possesses rich experience in hosting major comprehensive sports events, and that he looks forward to witnessing the grand event in person in Sanya this April.

During the meeting, the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC) delivered briefings and conducted Q&A sessions on topics including media operations, media services, competition events, and venue construction for the Games. The organisers revealed that, to date, over 1,000 domestic and international media journalists have completed the event registration, indicating continuously growing global interest.

Following the meetings, SABGOC organised venue inspections and city tours for attendees. Delegates visited the Main Media Centre and several competition venues, learning about the venues' smart construction and green hosting concepts, while experiencing Sanya's atmosphere for the Games.

In an interview, Jura Ozmec, Secretary General of AIPS, praised Sanya's organisational capabilities and thoughtful hospitality. He expressed the hope that the inspections would help optimise the international media strategy for Sanya 2026.

The Games will be held from April 22 to 30, marking the first major international multi-sport event since the launch of island-wide special customs operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

Leveraging Sanya's premium beaches, natural bays and pleasant climate, the Games aim to create a competition environment deeply integrated with the city's landscape. After the Games, the venues will continue to serve public sports, tourism and cultural activities, generating long-term social and economic benefits.

Regarding the facilitation of personnel movement and goods circulation, and leveraging the policies of the Hainan FTP, Sanya will implement measures such as dedicated Games channels, optimised customs clearance procedures, and intelligent service systems to enhance operational efficiency and improve the participants' experience.

During the Games, Sanya will also host a wide range of activities, including Hainan intangible cultural heritage experiences, folk culture performances, beach concerts, and media tours, offering a comprehensive showcase of the open environment and cultural appeal of the Hainan FTP.

With the convening of the World Press Briefing & World Broadcasters Meeting, preparations for Sanya 2026 have entered the final sprint. Sanya, an international tourism destination renowned for its tropical coastline and sunshine, is poised to present the world with an international sports spectacle that blends developmental dynamism with unique urban charm.

Source: The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026