Trends & Strategies Shaping Saudi Arabia's USD 39.5 Billion Telecom MNO Market, 2026-2031

The Saudi Arabia Telecom MNO Market, valued at USD 26.97 billion in 2025, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 39.51 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2026 to 2031. The expansion is driven by network investment, supporting 78% 5G population coverage and average mobile download speeds of 322 Mbps, aligning with Vision 2030 policies which position telecom services as pivotal cross-sector enablers.

New spectrum allocations in the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, and 3800 MHz bands are reducing per-bit costs and enhancing rural coverage. With smartphone penetration exceeding 95%, there is an increasing number of data-driven revenue opportunities. The industrial sector witnesses burgeoning demand for private 5G networks, while near-saturated subscriber penetration encourages operators to focus on enhancing average-revenue-per-user through premium connectivity and digital-service bundles.

Saudi Arabia Telecom MNO Market Trends and Insights

Vision 2030 Digital-Government and Smart-City Initiatives

Comprehensive e-government programs necessitate ultra-reliable connectivity to deliver real-time citizen services. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has targeted a 50% uplift in national ICT output by 2023, which offers significant enterprise contracts for telecom operators. The introduction of NEOM's 5G-based cognitive-city blueprint heightens demand for network slicing and edge computing, rebranding the Saudi Arabia telecom MNO market as a value-added infrastructure partner rather than merely a commodity bandwidth provider.

Nationwide 5G Roll-out and New Mid-Band Spectrum Auctions

The spectrum auctions, which have increased licensed frequencies by 27%, are quickening 5G densification and driving down capacity costs. STC's 5G network now covers over 22,000 towers, alongside Huawei's SuperLink initiative spreading coverage to remote areas. There is a 19% year-over-year increase in data consumption, necessitating efficient mid-band assets, reinforcing network investment while promoting emerging fixed-wireless-access adoption.

Near-Saturated Subscriber Base Limits Organic Growth

Mobile connections have surpassed 116% of the population, meaning that incremental additions often result in zero-sum outcomes. Despite increased revenue, stc reported a 5.2% profit decline in Q1 2024, illustrating margin compression within mature markets. This scenario prompts operators to emphasize upselling premium services instead of pursuing new customers, yet competitive pricing keeps ARPU increases modest.

Other Drivers and Restraints in the Report:

Industrial private-5G pilots in NEOM and manufacturing zones

Fintech boom driving secure IoT-ready connectivity bundles

OTT substitution diminishing legacy voice/SMS revenue

Segment Analysis

In 2025, data and internet services accounted for 50.88% of the Saudi Arabia telecom MNO market, with over 32 million mobile internet users and 93% penetration. The market linked to data services is expected to continue mid-single-digit growth due to 5G proliferation, which will drive higher usage rates. Though IoT and M2M lines remain smaller in absolute revenue, they are expected to grow at a 6.67% CAGR, fueled by industrial automation and smart-city developments. Voice services persist primarily for enterprise calls and inbound roaming, while younger demographics predominantly use OTT channels. Meanwhile, reliance on multimedia substitutions influences operators to bundle Rich Communication Services with 5G plans.

Operator strategies focus on differentiated content and cloud-edge features to boost data ARPU. STC's enterprise-grade IoT platform, connecting oil-and-gas sensors to centralized analytics, highlights premium pricing prospects. Simultaneously, Mobily's emphasis on fixed-wireless access attracts subscribers who require fiber-comparable speeds but without extensive civil works. OTT and PayTV services are bolstered by stc tv content collaborations, while regulatory constraints on international video apps limit external competition, indirectly benefiting domestic offerings.

The Saudi Arabia Telecom MNO Market is segmented by service type (Voice Services, Data and Internet Services, Messaging Services, IoT and M2M Services, OTT and PayTV Services, and Other Services) and end-user (Enterprises, Consumer). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (subscribers).

