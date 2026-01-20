Hainan FTP's first month of island-wide special customs operations boosts economic vitality, sets global benchmark

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One month into the island-wide special customs operations, the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China has maintained smooth and orderly functioning, with initial achievements in economic aggregation.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hainan Heren Pearl Co., Ltd., which mainly imports pearls from overseas, has emerged as a direct beneficiary of Hainan FTP policies.

Under the value-added processing policy, the company can sell its high-value products to the mainland duty-free, cutting its overall tax burden from about 52 percent to roughly 26 percent, said Zhang Shizhong, the company's chairman.

In Wanning City, production lines at Chia Tai (Hainan) Xinglong Coffee Industry Development Co., Ltd. are running at full capacity. The company imports green coffee beans from Colombia and processes them in Hainan before shipping the finished products to the mainland, enjoying an 8 percent tariff reduction under the FTP policies.

One notable special customs policy is offering "freer access at the first line," referring to freer trade between Hainan and areas outside China's customs borders, and "regulated access at the second line," which involves applying standard customs controls for goods moving from Hainan to the mainland.

According to Haikou Customs, from Dec. 18, 2025 to the early hours of Jan. 18, 2026, the value of "first line" imported zero-tariff goods was 753 million yuan (about 107 million U.S. dollars); the value of processed and value-added goods sold domestically through the "second line" was about 85.9 million yuan.

Drawn by the policy incentives, a growing number of companies are choosing to do business in Hainan. The General Administration of Customs said a total of 5,132 new foreign trade enterprises completed registration in Hainan over the past month.

The total number of registered foreign trade market entities in Hainan has surpassed 100,000, according to official data.

"It is particularly noteworthy that the Hainan FTP launched island-wide special customs operations at a time of intensifying deglobalization and rising global uncertainty," said Cui Weijie, deputy director of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, a think tank with the Ministry of Commerce.

"It not only demonstrates China's unwavering commitment to high-standard opening up, but also injects greater certainty and positive momentum into the global economy and international trade cooperation," Cui said.

Source: Hainan FTP