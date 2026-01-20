CHANTILLY, VA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANTILLY, VA - January 16, 2026 - -

Kraken Bond, a manufacturer of adhesives, sealants, and insulation products, has positioned its product portfolio to capitalize on the expanding global foam insulation market, which industry analysis projects will reach USD 38.62 billion by 2030.

According to recent Foam Insulation Market Research from Mordor Intelligence, the sector is experiencing steady growth with a compound annual growth rate of 4.95 percent through 2030. The market, valued at USD 30.33 billion in 2025, reflects increasing demand driven by energy-efficient construction codes and infrastructure spending initiatives across North America.

The Virginia-based manufacturer has aligned its production capabilities with market trends showing polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams commanding 41.26 percent of market share in 2024. The building and construction industry, which represents 38.19 percent of total market demand, continues to seek materials that combine high thermal resistance with structural support capabilities.

"The market data confirms what contractors and builders have been telling us about the growing need for reliable, fire-rated insulation solutions," said a spokesperson for Kraken Bond LLC. "Our FastCoat products address these requirements while meeting the stringent safety standards that modern construction projects demand."

Kraken Bond FastCoat Insulation Spray Foam products have achieved Class A fire rating certification, addressing industry requirements for materials that meet evolving building safety standards. This certification positions the company's products for specification in commercial and residential projects where fire resistance ratings are mandatory.

The company has expanded its distribution network to meet anticipated demand growth, particularly in regions where federal tax credits for energy-efficient building materials have accelerated adoption rates. These economic incentives, combined with rising energy costs, have created favorable conditions for foam insulation manufacturers.

Market analysis indicates that Asia-Pacific regions are experiencing the fastest growth at 5.78 percent annually, though North American markets remain substantial contributors to overall industry revenue. The transportation and consumer appliance sectors also represent growing opportunities beyond traditional construction applications.

Kraken Bond maintains an active presence on social media platforms, with Kraken Bond on Facebook serving as a primary channel for product updates and technical information sharing with contractors and industry professionals. The company's digital engagement strategy supports its distribution network by providing real-time product availability and application guidance.

The foam insulation market's trajectory reflects broader construction industry trends toward sustainable building practices and energy conservation. Industry consolidation has created opportunities for specialized manufacturers to differentiate through product innovation and technical certifications.

Recent developments in the sector include major chemical companies introducing biomass balance grades and strategic acquisitions to expand product portfolios. These moves signal continued investment in foam insulation technology development and market expansion.

https://youtu.be/K_aOk7c1nrw

Kraken Bond operates from its Manassas, Virginia facility, producing a comprehensive range of adhesives, sealants, polyurethane foams, waterproofing products, and heat insulation materials. The company serves professional contractors, builders, and consumers through its distribution network across the United States.

###

For more information about Kraken Bond, contact the company here:



Kraken Bond

Kraken Bond

(571) 445-5665

hello@krakenbond.net

13905 Willard Road, Chantilly, VA 20151, United States